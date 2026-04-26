University secures grant for research into reducing harmful effects of ketamine use

A Welsh university has been awarded funding to lead urgent research into reducing harm from ketamine use.

The award from UK Research and Innovation, in collaboration with the Office for Life Sciences’ Addiction Healthcare Goals, will fund the project with the University of South Wales, which aims to improve treatment and recovery services for people seeking support with their ketamine use.

In partnership with Kaleidoscope, a leading Welsh charity delivering drug and alcohol services across Wales and the Wirral, the project will develop enhanced referral, assessment, and monitoring processes for individuals undergoing ketamine detoxification and rehabilitation.

Ketamine use has risen sharply across the UK, with emerging evidence of serious and sometimes irreversible physical and psychological harms. Service providers nationally report increasing pressure on services, while people who use the services often describe support as inconsistent or inadequate.

Kaleidoscope has seen a significant surge in ketamine-related referrals to its residential service, Birchwood @ Kaleidoscope House.

In 2021, there were only 2 ketamine cases, but by the end of 2025 this had risen to 101 cases, an increase of 4,950%. This sharp escalation highlights the critical need for tailored and innovative models of care.

Dr Darren Quelch, Senior Research Fellow, said: “This collaboration represents an important step towards building evidence-informed, patient-centred services.

“The project will analyse existing data from people who use the services, conduct focus groups with staff, and interview people with lived experience of ketamine dependence. We will also create educational resources to improve awareness of ketamine-related harms.”

Ruth Bowley, Research and Development Lead at Kaleidoscope and business supervisor for the project, emphasised the potential for national impact.

He said: “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to evidence-led care. We’re already embedding research and innovation into daily practice, working with USW will accelerate and improve that work.

“The study will bring service‑user insight alongside clinical data to improve how we assess and support people affected by ketamine.”

The project directly aligns with national addiction healthcare goals and responds to calls from policymakers, clinicians, and public health bodies for better understanding and management of ketamine-related harms.