University seeks permission for new hydrogen research lab

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A Welsh university is seeking permission to build a new laboratory to study and generate green hydrogen.

The proposed lab facility at Wrexham University’s Plas Coch campus will be created using prefabricated shipping container-style modules and will be situated between the main campus building and the sports centre.

Documents submitted to Wrexham County Borough Council’s planning department show the state-of-the-art lab will be part of the university’s new engineering complex.

Green hydrogen

Its focus will be the study and generation of green hydrogen – hydrogen gas generated from renewable energy sources like solar or wind that can be used as an environmentally friendly fuel for cars and other processes that currently rely on combustion engines.

Hydrogen is considered a clean fuel as once used it leaves behind water – not carbon. Research is now focused on finding ways to mass-produce hydrogen to make it a cost-effective green fuel solution.

The plans are due to be decided under delegated authority by planning officers. If approved the facility will be led by Barry Johnston, Wrexham University’s Research Associate in Hydrogen Engineering.

“This is an optimistic time for green hydrogen production here in North Wales,” he said.

“My areas of focus will be on seeking out opportunities in hydrogen research and collaborating with industry partners with an emphasis on decarbonisation.”

Hydrogen electrolyser

The plans reveal the facility will house a hydrogen electrolyser – a device that uses electrolysis to separate the oxygen and hydrogen in water – two fume cupboards and changing facilities for students.

There will be no storage of large amounts of hydrogen on-site – the gas will be produced as-needed for specific experiments and uses.

The lab will be clad to match the new engineering block and other surrounding campus buildings.

Due to the fact that the main university building is Grade II listed, the lab will be screened with trees and shrubs to soften its visibility from the main site.

