University seeks to defuse bullying allegations

Martin Shipton

A university’s Interim Vice Chancellor has sought to defuse allegations of bullying after former staff members who were dismissed claimed that whistleblowers were being forced out of their jobs.

More than a dozen ex-employees of the University of South Wales (USW) spoke to S4C Newyddion about what they perceive as a toxic culture.

Senior forensic science lecturer Zella Parry worked at USW for more than 10 years before being sacked in 2024. She is bringing an employment tribunal case against the university, claiming she was victimised and dismissed unfairly for raising concerns about bullying and staff welfare.

As a former well-being representative, she claims she was often asked by colleagues to raise complaints and grievances, but feels senior managers at the institution did not want to listen.

Zella Parry worked for over a decade at USW. She told the programme: “It was constant raising concerns that the workload on top of the culture… was creating issues for staff and the students. But it was never getting dealt with. It was always put up and shut up.

“We came from meetings and we started fearing that we were exposing ourselves to detriment… and after a short while, when our concerns were escalating, they pulled the wellbeing group.”

She claims she was then targeted by university authorities and forced out of the institution.

“I’ve accused the university and I still accuse the university of breaking the relationship down. They are at fault for breaking the relationship down with me and my colleagues. But I really believe that is done intentionally to target staff to get them to leave.”

Dr Rehana Karim, a senior lecturer in organic chemistry and course lead for pharmaceutical sciences, is also bringing an employment tribunal case against USW after being made redundant earlier this month.

She claims she has been victimised and discriminated against after making a series of grievances and whistleblowing disclosures and for agreeing to act as a witness in Zella Parry’s employment tribunal claim.

“I was harassed basically, that’s how I would interpret it… I was penalised,” she said.

The university rejects the allegations.

‘Ongoing legal action’

In a lengthy statement, Interim Vice Chancellor Dr James Gravelle said the university is “very sorry individuals feel they have not been treated fairly” but is “unable to comment on the specific allegations due to ongoing legal action”.

He said a report and support system was introduced in 2023 for staff and students to raise any concerns about bullying, harassment and discrimination.

Any allegations of such behaviour are treated “seriously and thoroughly examined, including by external investigators, where appropriate”.

According to Dr Gravelle’s statement, the university’s sickness data shows “comparatively low and stable sickness absence, with all three faculties remaining below 3% in the previous academic year”.

He also said the senior leadership team has evolved considerably in recent years, “reflecting a refreshed direction and renewed commitment to our values”.

Fortunate

Prof Gravelle added: “Throughout my time at USW, I consider myself very fortunate to have witnessed colleagues relentlessly working hard, genuinely going above and beyond to deliver for our students and for each other.

“We have introduced new policies including a Dignity at Work and Study Policy and widened the scope of our whistleblowing process, reflecting our commitment to fostering safe, inclusive and supportive working, learning and teaching environments for our whole community.”

The ex-employees have called for an official investigation into their allegations. If such an inquiry is established, it could be conducted under the auspices of the Welsh Government’s strategic body for tertiary education Medr, whose Chair is Professor Dame Julie Lydon, a former Vice Chancellor of USW.

Nation.Cymru first reported on bullying allehations at USW in 2023.