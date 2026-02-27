University staff celebrate International Mother Language Day 2026

Colleagues from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) helped support a vibrant celebration of International Mother Language Day 2026, led by the newly founded Equality Champions of Swansea in partnership with the Swansea Bay Bangladeshi Society.

Dr Moutushi Tanha, Lecturer in Engineering at UWTSD and a member of the Equality Champions of Swansea group, played a key role in delivering the event, which brought together communities to celebrate linguistic diversity, cultural heritage, and the power of language to foster belonging. Dr Tanha was supported in the arrangements by UWTSD students: Rakib, Shah Paran and Suamiya Minnat, whose contributions helped ensure the success of the event.

Dr Tanha said “I am absolutely delighted with the level of support shown by colleagues and the wider community. International Mother Language Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting and celebrating our mother languages, which carry our histories, identities, and sense of belonging. Events like this demonstrate how language can bring people together and strengthen understanding across cultures.”

International Mother Language Day has been recognised by UNESCO since 1999 and by the United Nations General Assembly since 2002. The day commemorates the 1952 Language Movement in Bangladesh, when Bengalis in East Bengal (now Bangladesh) campaigned for the recognition of Bengali as an official state language – a pivotal moment in the country’s history and a global symbol of linguistic rights.

The Swansea celebration highlighted the city’s rich Bengali heritage and its wider linguistic diversity. Children from across Swansea performed songs and recitations in their mother languages. Women shared powerful and thought-provoking poetry reflecting on the preservation of mother languages, alongside readings in Bengali, Polish, Urdu, and Mandarin Chinese.

Dr Jessica Pitman, Programme Lead for MA Equity and Diversity in Society and Lecturer in BA Early Years Education and Care, performed the Welsh lullaby Suo Gân, resonates as a reminder that the act of comforting a child is universal, and that music can connect communities across cultures without needing translation. Reflecting on her involvement, she said “It was such a pleasure to be involved in this event. The performances were deeply moving and reminded us that language, music, and care are universal experiences that connect us across cultures.”

Among other UWTSD contributors, Yiying Jiao, Lecturer in MA Education, Chinese and Cultural Engagement, performed the Chinese song Water Melody (水调歌头/明月几时有), expressing heartfelt wishes for loved ones and an optimistic outlook on life. Min Liu, a UWTSD MA Education Studies graduate, recited the classical Chinese poems Climbing White Stork Tower (登鹳雀楼) and Gazing at a Waterfall on Mount Lu (望庐山瀑布), both celebrating nature, aspiration, and perseverance.

UWTSD was also represented by Dr Mohamed Gabr, Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering, who took part in a panel discussion titled “Language of Belonging, Voice of Justice: The Role of Multilingualism in Achieving Cultural Justice in a Multicultural City.”