University staff take on Swansea Triathlon to raise awareness for mental health support

Nation.Cymru Staff

Staff from a Welsh university will be taking part in Swansea Triathlon on May 24 to raise funds and awareness for mental health and wellbeing.

The team at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David are supporting the Jac Lewis Foundation, a charity committed to improving access to mental health support within communities through early intervention, wellbeing hubs, and community-based support programmes.

The idea for the challenge came from a shared recognition amongst the team that exercise and movement play an important role in supporting their own mental health and wellbeing, and that the event presented an opportunity to give something back while raising awareness of mental health support across Wales.

The initiative also links to a recent collaborative project between UWTSD, Springfield Mental Health and schools across the Port Talbot cluster, exploring more personalised approaches to staff mental health and wellbeing within education settings.

Laura Hutchings, Institute Digital Lead: Education and Humanities said: triathlon.jpg“What started as a light-hearted conversation has become something with a real sense of purpose. Taking part in the triathlon relay is not only about raising money for an important cause, but also about continuing conversations around mental health and wellbeing in a way that feels open, honest, and relatable.”

Through projects and initiatives such as this, UWTSD continues to work collaboratively with organisations across Wales to support community wellbeing, professional learning and applied practice that creates meaningful social impact.

The University has an established commitment to wellbeing, leadership, and community resilience through a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional learning opportunities linked to education, health, leadership, and social inclusion.

The triathlon relay has been supported by UWTSD, Springfield Mental Health and RCS Teamwear, with the team hoping the challenge will help raise both awareness and vital funds for mental health support within Welsh communities.

The triathlon team teach across Childhood, Youth and Education and already emphasise the importance in their own teaching across Childhood, Education and Youth Work, the benefits of collaboration, partnership, and wellbeing.

The triathlon will be a great chance to have first-hand experience of these opportunities. More information about these programmes and a link to the Just Giving page can be found below.