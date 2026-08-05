University union welcomes review of higher education funding in Wales

Mark Mansfield

A university union has welcomed a wide-ranging review of higher education funding in Wales amid warnings that the sector is facing serious financial challenges.

UCU Cymru said the Welsh Government review was an opportunity to put universities on a more sustainable footing while protecting jobs and improving access to higher education.

The review, announced by Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell, will examine both the funding and organisation of universities and the support available to students.

Mr Campbell said Welsh universities faced challenges requiring “bold, structural reform, rather than incremental fixes”.

The independent review is expected to begin in early autumn and will be led by a chair and expert panel whose members have yet to be announced.

An interim report looking at student support is due in summer 2027, with the full report expected the following winter.

A stakeholder advisory group will also be established, with UCU Cymru saying it had received assurances that the union would be involved in the process.

Gareth Lloyd, UCU Cymru Wales official, said: “Universities are one of Wales’s greatest national assets, and this review is an important opportunity to think boldly about how they are funded, supported and held accountable in the public interest.

“UCU Cymru will engage constructively and positively. We welcome assurances that UCU Cymru will be part of the review process, and we will bring the experience and expertise of our members to the table.”

‘Long-term investment’

The union said the review should consider working conditions alongside the financial sustainability of institutions.

Mr Lloyd said: “For the review to succeed, it must be independent, transparent and evidence led.

“It must listen to staff, students, trade unions and communities, and address the need for long-term public investment, secure jobs, fair workloads, strong student support and Welsh-medium provision.”

The review will also examine how more people can be supported to enter and succeed in higher education.

UCU Cymru highlighted figures showing that 30% of Welsh-domiciled learners progress to university somewhere in the UK, compared with 40% in Northern Ireland and more than 50% in Greater London.

Mr Lloyd said the figures demonstrated the need for action to widen participation and improve the advice and opportunities available to learners.

“This should be a chance to build a planned, publicly accountable higher education system that works for Wales,” he said.

Student support

Alongside the university review, the Welsh Government is proposing changes to programmes intended to support young people considering further study.

It wants to develop a new national learner progression programme combining elements of Academi Seren and the Reaching Wider Programme, which is currently funded by Medr.

The government said the intention was to provide a core offer in Welsh and English for learners across Wales, while maintaining targeted support for disadvantaged and underrepresented students.

The existing Seren and Reaching Wider schemes will continue operating separately while the Welsh Government develops the new programme.

UCU Cymru welcomed the intention to create a more coherent national programme but said targeted support for disadvantaged and underrepresented learners should be protected.

Mr Campbell said: “I see this review as an opportunity to think boldly about universities’ future contribution to Wales and ensure public investment delivers the greatest benefit to learners, communities and the nation.”

The Welsh Government said the review panel would include higher education policy experts from both Wales and elsewhere, with the chair and membership to be announced later.

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