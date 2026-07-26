University unveils plans for new student accommodation

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans have been unveiled for a major student accommodation development that would create hundreds of new rooms on a long-vacant brownfield site.

Cardiff University has submitted the plans for its new purpose-built accommodation for 665 students on the former site of Brickyard Business Park in Gabalfa.

In 2018, permission was granted to demolish the former industrial buildings on Bevan Place and, since then, the site has remained vacant and undeveloped.

Subject to full planning approval, the new complex would be built on the land next to the University’s existing Talybont student accommodation and sports facilities.

The six-storey building would include a reception area, social hub, multifunction rooms as well as three external landscaped and planted courtyard areas with seating.

The university hopes the accommodation will act as a gateway to the Talybont Residences from Excelsior Road, with access to all modes of transportation including walking, cycling, public transport and car.

Bus stops are located within 80m of the site on Excelsior Road, providing links to key city destinations including Cardiff city centre, Cardiff Bay, the University Hospital of Wales as well as existing footways, crossings and connections to the Taff Trail.

The proposed site also provides access to the A48 and M4.

The planning application will now be open to public consultation from Monday 20 July until Monday 17 August 2026.

There will also be a Public Consultation event held at the University’s Talybont Social Centre, 12 Bevan Pl, Cardiff 3UX from 3pm – 8pm on Wednesday 29 July 2026.

The event will be attended by members of the design team who will be able to answer any questions about the proposals.

There is an opportunity to view and comment on the proposals ahead of formal submission to Cardiff City Council.

Comments can be submitted electronically via a feedback form or emailed to: [email protected] or by post to DPP Planning, 11- 13 Penhill Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff, CF11 9PQ.

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