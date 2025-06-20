Unlawful works to tributary stopped after enforcement action by NRW

Unlawful works to a tributary in north Wales have been stopped and the site restored after enforcement action by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

NRW officers responded to a report of significant unauthorised activity on the unnamed watercourse which flows into the Afon Clwyd the near Ruthin.

On attending the site, officers found that approximately 250 metres of the watercourse had been disturbed.

An excavator had been used to alter the channel by scraping the banks, and all vegetation along the banks – known as riparian vegetation – had been removed.

Impacts

NRW says such modifications can have serious environmental impacts.

They can damage wildlife habitats, reduce water quality, and increase the risk of flooding both locally and downstream.

In response, NRW issued a Hydromorphological Harm Work Notice.

This formal notice required the landowner to immediately stop all activity, submit a method statement setting out how the damaged area would be repaired, and carry out appropriate remediation work.

Non-compliance with such a notice is an offence.

Following the notice, the landowner contacted NRW officers and received further advice and clarification on what was required.

Restoration

The landowner then complied fully with the notice.

Restoration work was carried out, including fencing off the damaged stretch of watercourse to exclude livestock and allow newly planted vegetation to become established along the banks.

Rhys Ellis, Environment Team Leader for NRW, said: “Rivers and streams are a vital part of our natural environment. They provide important habitats for wildlife, help manage flood risk, and support the health of our ecosystems.

“Works like this can cause long-term harm. We’re pleased to see that our intervention led to positive action, with the landowner taking steps to restore the watercourse and prevent further damage.

“We urge landowners and land managers to contact us before carrying out any work in or near watercourses to ensure they comply with environmental regulations and avoid harm to the environment.”

Suspected pollution can be reported to NRW by calling the 24/7 incident hotline on 03000 65 3000 or online via the Report It page.

