Unlicensed dog breeder must pay more than £40,000 after Proceeds of Crime Investigation

A woman convicted for unlicensed dog breeding has been ordered to pay more than £40,000 following the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Investigation.

Tammy Ann Hart from Cefn Fforest, pleaded guilty and was sentenced for unlicensed dog breeding in June 2024.

The 48-year-old was sentenced at the Merthyr Crown Court in October 2024 to a 16-week custodial sentence suspended for 52 weeks for charges including causing unnecessary suffering to one of the 29 dogs in her possession under section 4(1) of The Animal Welfare Act 2006. She also admitted three counts of a banned practiced under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 for not declaring selling puppies in course of business, two counts of unlicensed dog breeding under the Animal Welfare (Breeding of Dogs) (Wales) Regulations 2014 and three counts of failing to look after the needs of animals under care sec 9(1) of The Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Hart was also disqualified from dealing in all animals for a period of seven years under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Custodial sentence

Following the proceeds of crime investigation, Hart attended Cardiff Crown Court last month and was ordered to pay a Confiscation Order of £35,639.43, to be paid within three months or face a custodial sentence of 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £8000 to be paid within three months after the confiscation order is paid.

Cllr Philippa Leonard, Caerphilly council’s Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said “Unlicensed dog breeding is a serious matter, and it is hoped that the outcome of this case will serve as a strong deterrent to those who operate illegally. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of adherence with dog-breeding regulations and the necessity to obtain the required licences so that we as a council can monitor and safeguard animal welfare at dog breeding establishments. Whenever possible Caerphilly County Borough Council will use the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act to deprive convicted unlicensed dog breeders of their ill-gotten gains.”

“If anyone is concerned or suspicious of illegal dog breeding, please contact our Trading Standards or Licensing teams. Your information will help us tackle illegal puppy breeding in Caerphilly and will help stop animals being exploited by unscrupulous breeders.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

