Unlicensed gambling companies set to be blocked from sponsoring UK sports teams

Unlicensed gambling companies are set to be blocked from sponsoring UK sports teams.

The UK Government is consulting on whether to introduce a ban on such sponsorship, with a number of Premier League clubs currently carrying logos of unlicensed operators.

The move is designed to protect consumers from the potential harms posed by companies which are not regulated in the UK.

Clubs are not breaking the law currently in maintaining arrangements for such sponsorships, while the Premier League has already voluntarily agreed to cease all front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from the end of this season.

Culture Minister Lisa Nandy said: “When placing a bet on the big match, fans deserve to know the sites they’re using are properly regulated, with the right protections in place.

“It’s not right that unlicensed gambling operators can sponsor some of our biggest football clubs, raising their profile and potentially drawing fans towards sites that don’t meet our regulatory standards.”

The UK Government is concerned about the harm to consumers such unlicensed companies potentially pose. They do not adhere to laws and guidelines designed to offer protection, such as mandatory financial vulnerability checks and sufficient data protection to guard against fraud and identity theft.

The Betting and Gaming Council posted on X: “We agree with DCMS Secretary @lisanandy: it’s not right that gambling companies without a UK licence can sponsor Premier League clubs.

“If an operator wants the visibility and credibility of English football, they should meet the high regulatory standards set here in the UK.”