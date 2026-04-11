‘Unprecedented’ international interest in Senedd election
Luke James, Brussels
The governments of countries from across the world are showing an “unprecedented” level of interest in the upcoming Senedd elections, Nation.Cymru can reveal.
With polls forecasting that Labour will lose power for the first time since devolution began, politicians and experts have been inundated with requests for meetings with diplomats keen to know what direction Wales will take after May 7.
“There has been completely unprecedented levels of interest in the 2026 election from international missions and other groups,” said one Welsh politics observer who has been helping to meet the demand coming primarily from the London embassies of European countries, but also from those further afield.
“There’s a great deal of interest in the factors that might be leading the Welsh electorate to consider parties other than Labour, what the new electoral system means for the campaign, and what we can expect in terms of government formation after the election.”
Much of the international interest is fixed on understanding what Plaid Cymru will do if, as polls suggest, they are the biggest party in the next Senedd.
The party’s recent spring conference in Newport was attended by representatives from the UK embassies of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Ireland.
Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth also recently travelled to Brussels to meet with members of the European Parliament and said he was conscious of the “growing interest” in Welsh politics.
“Our team in Westminster keeps pretty close ties with various embassies,” he told Nation.Cymru. “European embassies, obviously, being the most prominent among them.”
“But yes, we are very aware of the growing interest in what building relationships with Wales could look like, especially building relations with a Wales that is internationally minded.”
International issues have played a prominent role in the election campaign.
Ap Iorwerth says a Plaid Cymru would take the Welsh Government’s international work to a “new level” and the party’s manifesto includes a dedicated European strategy and a ‘Diaspora Task Force.’
The Green party, who could win ten seats according to the latest YouGov poll, have also pledged to “strengthen Wales’s international engagement” and promise to commission an independent assessment of Brexit’s impact on Wales.
International aid
However, Reform UK, which polls suggest is Plaid’s closest rival, has vowed to “scrap all international aid spending in devolved budgets.” In particular they criticised the £270,000-a-year spent on planting trees in Uganda through the Size of Wales charity as part of efforts to tackle climate change.
The Welsh Conservatives say they would save £4.7 million a year by closing the Welsh government’s 20 international offices, which they described in their manifesto as “Labour’s overseas mini-embassy network.”
Under Labour, the Welsh Government has won praise in Europe for its international policies, including the Taith youth mobility scheme introduced when the UK pulled out of Erasmus.
The Welsh Labour manifesto makes no mention of international issues, but its leader, Eluned Morgan, told the BBC she is an “absolute Euro-enthusiast” and wants the “closest possible relationship” with the EU.
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The difference could not be more stark. It’s either opening Cymru up to the world (hopefully in preparation for independence) or closing it down completely and hiding it within a corrupt, declining Union. Choose Plaid in May.
Neu’r Blaid Werdd, mae’r 6ed sedd yn bwysig
It’s not surprising. I think many are trying to get their heads around why incumbent parties are so unpopular. It doesn’t stop at Wales or UK, just about every country in the democratic world has a public unsatisfied with their current governments. Cost of living? Lack of trust? Who knows. Voters seem to blame whoever’s in power, even if it’s out of their control. What’s clear after manifesto launches, there not going to be much change coming
So we are going to have an election, the first four in your constituency have already been fated to a job. And they will all be party cronies. Our choice is but to choose the fifth and the sixth we are being constantly told that the House of Lords with it’s 90 hereditary peers in 800+ members is in need of reforming. So it has been deemed that 64 of the incoming AS will be already deemed member and 32 will face the uncertainty of an election. This is not a good move for democracy.
I don’t understand your point. All six will be decided according to how many of us vote for the individual parties. I don’t know why you refer to four being feted to a job. Can you tell me now what four MS’s are going to be returned in Gwyr/Abertawe (my constituency) ?. And what party they’ll be representing ?
And how you compare this with the HOL I don’t know. Did anybody vote for those 800 + leeches ?
Williams & Elhassan (Plaid), O’Brien (Reform) and Hedges (Labour). Reform will very probably get one of the other two. The point is that anyone in the top 2 on the list (or top 3 in many places) is a shoo in.
I agree entirely. This closed list system is anti democratic and I wouldn’t be surprised if turn out was down. Also, this “observer” is engaging in a degree of wishful thinking. There is interest in the likelihood of a Labour rout; but much less in the election per se.
All elections we have ever had have been closed list. How has it suddenly become anti-democratic?
The old Senedd election system was closed list in both the FPTP and additional member list.
Nope. Previously we got to vote for a candidate in 40 seats, not some party crony selected by a handful of activists in a back room with incumbents usually given preference.
Actually I’m looking at the options and making my choice by what I think about the first candidate on the list.
Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice owns the property company Quidnet REIT Limited, which paid six figure dividends to Tice and his offshore trust. Quidnet was required by law to withhold around £120,000 of tax from those dividends and pay it to HMRC which, according to company accounts and public filings, never occurred. Tice insists he paid income tax on the dividends but that is at best an evasive response. His firm was legally required to pay tax; the law does not allow REITs to defer their tax obligations. Quidnet was officially registered as a real estate investment trust between 10… Read more »