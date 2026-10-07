‘Unsightly’ former care home blighted by anti-social behaviour set for redevelopment

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

An empty former care home blighted by vandalism and anti-social behaviour could be demolished to make way for 13 affordable homes and supported living accommodation in north Wales.

The scheme set to come before Anglesey planners could see development of the empty and now “unsightly” former Plas Penlan care home at Llangefni.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council will consider an application for the redevelopment of the Bron y Felin site to provide 10 affordable dwellings.

The proposal will also see creation of a care facility incorporating four bedrooms, an ancillary care facility on the ground floor and two self-contained flats on the first floor.

The scheme is together with alterations to the vehicular access and associated works.

The project is being developed by the council which says all the homes will be 100% affordable. In total, it will consist of 13 affordable units, as well as an ancillary care facility and supported living units.

Planning details say the homes will remain as council rented units “in perpetuity”.

The plans stated: “The proposed new housing estate will consist primarily of bungalows for elderly tenants and for social services clients and staff.

“One facility provided will provide 24-hour ancillary care for four social services clients with 24-hour support.

“Above this will be two, one bedroomed self-contained flats with access to ancillary care when required.

The application details noted: “It has long been identified that there is a lack of bungalows for the elderly around the Llangefni area.

“The social housing register indicates that there is a combined figure of 132 people who have identified Llangefni as their preferred area of choice for one and two bed properties alone.

“The council’s housing prospectus identifies a growing need for specialist and accessible accommodation across Ynys Môn.”

The application, which is earmarked for approval, will come before Anglesey council’s planning committee, on Wednesday, October 7.

The proposal entails the demolition of the existing building which was formally a home for the elderly.

The plans stated: “Since the opening of Hafan Cefni in 2018 the building was not considered necessary and has remained empty since this time.

“The building has resulted in vandalism and anti-social behaviour and the need to board up windows and doors.

“The site is unsightly and has a negative impact on the immediate area.”

In consultation the proposal has been advertised through distribution of personal letters of notification to the occupiers of neighbouring propertie but the council planners received no letters o response.

The housing service had provided a list of people on the Social Housing and Affordable Housing Register “which provides the evidence of need for this development in Llangefni.”

The was also “confirmation received that there is sufficient space within primary and secondary schools within the catchment area”, and the heritage advisor had confirmed the plans “would not harm the setting of the grade II listed windmill nearby”.

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