‘Unsparing’ Virginia Giuffre memoir releasing in October

A memoir by Virginia Giuffre is expected to put a spotlight back on the Duke of York when it releases in October.

The book, titled Nobody’s Girl, is described on the Penguin Publishing House website as an “unforgettable memoir by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who dared to take on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell”.

Ms Giuffre, who died in Western Australia in April aged 41, was one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Epstein and his former girlfriend Maxwell.

Survivor

American-born Ms Giuffre had lived in Australia for several years and became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in the prolonged downfall of disgraced paedophile financier Epstein.

She came forward publicly after the initial investigation ended in an 18-month Florida jail term for Epstein, who made a secret deal and was released in 2009.

Epstein was later found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

In multiple civil lawsuits, Ms Giuffre said she was a spa attendant as a teenager at Mar-a-Lago — Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club — when she was approached in 2000 by Maxwell.

She was hired as a masseuse for Epstein and was flown around the world for meetings with men at his behest while she was 17 and 18.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, whom he said he had never met.

She sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

She alleged they trafficked her to the duke, a claim Andrew has denied.

‘Definitive account’

The description of the book, which releases on October 21, states: “Here, Giuffre offers an unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men.

“She also details the molestation she suffered as a child, as well as her daring escape from Epstein and Maxwell’s grasp at nineteen. Giuffre remade her life from scratch and summoned the courage to not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims.

“The pages of Nobody’s Girl preserve her voice—and her legacy—forever.”

It comes as transcripts released by the US Justice Department on Friday show Maxwell insisting she did not introduce Andrew to Epstein and that the duke’s alleged sex with Ms Giuffre in her house could not have happened.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York in June 2022.

The Trump administration issued hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted by deputy attorney general Todd Blanche last month amid a fierce backlash over a previous refusal to disclose records from the Epstein case.

The duke strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with the paedophile financier.

Ms Giuffre is survived by her three children.

