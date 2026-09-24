Unused spa could open to public under new plans

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Spa facilities left unused after a former holiday complex was converted into flats could be opened to the public under new plans.

The Northgate Ltd, through agent Edgeplan Limited, is seeking permission from Pembrokeshire County Council for a partial change of use of the lower ground floor of 6-10 Main Street, Pembroke, from a spa treatment centre used for previous holiday lets to one open to the general public.

The site was once the location of the town’s Co-op supermarket before being converted into holiday lets back in 2020.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said, back in 2024, permission was given for the holiday lets to become flats, which has now been implemented.

It says, as part of the previous holiday lets use, the building had a spa and other facilities which “are no longer being used by the current occupiers of the residential flats”. The proposal is to retain these facilities in their current condition, as a separate spa/treatment centre open to the public.

Detailing previous uses, it said the 2020 conversion to holiday apartments had a lower occupancy rate than was expected, becoming “unviable to retain the use,” leading to the conversion to general housing.

It said communal facilities from the holiday use remained in place but “the cost of maintenance, servicing and staffing have not been attractive to the occupiers of the apartments, and the facilities have not been used”.

It added: “The current applicant has arranged to lease the suite independently of the apartments and to make it available to visiting customers throughout the day.

“In addition to the spa facilities (sauna, hot tub, cold-plunge pool and salon) it is proposed to offer a treatment facility including massage, aromatherapy, relaxation, mani/pedicures, body scrubs and wraps etc. In addition, the lounge/dining room [of the previous holiday use] will offer a space for rest and relaxation as well as healthy snacks, meals and drinks which will be prepared in the adjoining kitchen/pantry throughout the day.”

The statement finished: “The spa facilities in the building already exist and no internal or external alterations are required.

“In the absence of use by visiting guests to the former holiday apartment complex, the current proposal seeks to utilise the facility for visiting members of the public. The intention is to provide a relaxing atmosphere for users throughout the day.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.

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