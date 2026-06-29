Up to 10 new elective care hubs planned to reduce NHS waiting lists in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government plan to set up an expert and clinically-led group to produce a delivery plan for up to ten elective care hubs across Wales.

This fulfils a key action of the new Welsh Government’s First 100 day plan.

The hubs are at the heart of tackling the waiting list backlog inherited from the previous administration, with the aim of ensuring quicker access to treatment and improved outcomes for patients.

They will be implemented and operationalised over the course of this Senedd term.

They will increase capacity for planned surgery and diagnostics, reduce cancellations and help cut long waiting times by separating planned care from emergency pressures.

The development of the hubs will be outlined in recommendations to the Cabinet Minister for Health & Care by the end of the year.

The Elective Care Expert Group brings together senior surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists and operational leaders from across NHS Wales.

The independent clinical chair will be Rhidian Morgan-Jones, a recently retired Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, with experience of working in Wales and England, who is currently an elected British Orthopaedics Association (BOA) trustee and serves on several national committees.

Professor Jon Barry, Director Wales of the Royal College of Surgeons, will provide learning from across the UK.

Group members also include National Clinical Lead for Anaesthetics, Dr Claire R Dunstan, Lead Nurse for Anaesthetics, Critical Care & Theatres Sophie O’Donovan and Corrina Casey, Director of Performance & Delivery at NHS Wales Performance and Improvement.

The group will draw on learning from existing hubs in Wales as well as best practice from across the UK and internationally.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “Increasing capacity for planned surgery and diagnostics and cutting long waiting times by separating planned care from emergency pressures is a key priority for this new Welsh Government. We have already announced £145m of investment to support these aims.

“This expert group will plan out how many elective care hubs we will need, where they will be based and how they will increase capacity in the system.

“We want planning for these hubs to be led by the people who know best — the surgeons, nurses and anaesthetists working on the front line every day.

“Their expertise will ensure we build a planned care system that is resilient, efficient and works for patients across Wales.”