Nation.Cymru staff

Up to 150 jobs could be lost at Bangor University, according to the University and College Union, after the university announced it would seek savings of at least £15m.

The university plans to open a consultation on voluntary redundancies in the new year. It has yet to say how many jobs could go. The union estimates that between 100 and 150 posts could be at risk.

Bangor, one of the largest employers in north-west Wales, has about 2,000 staff and 10,000 students. Alongside voluntary redundancies, it plans a longer-term review of its organisational structures, partnerships and commercial operations.

The university cited falling student numbers, including fewer international students, as well as rising energy and employment costs and tuition fees that had failed to keep pace with inflation.

Vice-chancellor Professor Edmund Burke said the university was acting now to deal with a difficult financial outlook and that he had taken the decisions seriously.

Mair Rowlands, the Senedd Member for Bangor Conwy Môn, said the announcement would cause concern among staff, students and the wider community.

“Bangor University is a focal point of the city, and a key contributor to its local economy, culture and way of life,” she said.

Ms Rowlands said she would speak to the university and trade unions to establish what the proposals would mean for staff and ensure constituents’ concerns were heard during the consultation. She said the Welsh Government’s review of higher education needed to address both the sector’s financial future and the role universities play in their communities.

Dyfrig Jones, president of the University and College Union, told BBC Cymru that losing stable, well-paid jobs would be a blow to the local community as well as to the university. He warned that financial pressures could put entire subjects and departments at risk. He said staff morale had continued to fall since a round of redundancies in 2020 in which Bangor lost nearly a tenth of its workforce.

Ross Griffiths, president of Bangor’s Welsh-language students’ union, said students wanted to know what would happen to their degrees if courses were affected. He said the university had a duty to protect the Welsh language and Welsh culture as it responded to the financial pressures.

The announcement follows plans unveiled earlier this month by Aberystwyth University to cut staff numbers and save millions of pounds. The University of South Wales announced in March that it would cut 200 jobs.