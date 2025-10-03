Updated plans submitted for £17 million school

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Updated plans for the development of a Bridgend school have been submitted to the local planning authority.

The £17m proposals could eventually see the creation of a new building for Mynydd Cynffig Primary School in the village of Kenfig Hill.

They include the demolition of the current school site and neighbouring Pwllygath allotment gardens to make way for a new facility that caters for 420 primary and 75 nursery places.

All-weather sports pitches

It would also include all-weather sports pitches with play areas and open space if eventually given the go-ahead.

The original completion date for the project was expected to be in September 2025 but in May it was described by officers as no longer being achievable due to the scheme being “challenging”.

Following a planning meeting members agreed to approve a new target date for the school to open in September 2027 with revised plans later handed in to “reflect comments received during the consultation”.

Changes will now include acoustic fencing being installed around the school boundary to make sure noise levels remain within limits along with the all-weather sports pitch being built without floodlighting in response to local feedback.

Biodiversity

Ecological mitigation and planting measures will also been incorporated to support biodiversity.

A council spokesman said: “The new two-storey building would replace the existing junior department site bringing all year groups together on a single campus.

“Designed to be net zero carbon in operation the school will feature modern learning environments including an indoor learning plaza, main hall, studio hall, outdoor play areas, and all-weather pitches.

“Facilities such as cycle storage, electric vehicle charging points, and secure allotments with 26 individual plots are also included alongside a significant landscaping scheme. The school’s sports and hall facilities will be available for use by community groups and organisations.”

The plan for the replacement school is one of a number of school modernisation projects scheduled to be built across Bridgend county borough.

Others include plans to move Heronsbridge School from its location in Ewenny Road to a new £22m site about a mile away on Island Farm as well as a potential £9.7m replacement school at Ysgol Bro Ogwr.

Two others have also been approved by the council to be built in the Cornelly area of Bridgend.