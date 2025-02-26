Upgrades planned for nature reserve including ruins of 19th century ironworks

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Work has begun on a “transformative project” to develop better access to a nature reserve.

Bedford Park Nature Reserve, near Cefn Cribwr, covers around 18 hectares and includes the ruins of the former Cefn Cribwr Ironworks.

The Bridgend beauty spot become an official nature reserve in 2021 after councillors agreed to assume full responsibility for the land with the support of Natural Resources Wales.

It is one of just five council-run nature reserves in the county borough alongside Locks Common in Porthcawl, Craig Y Parcau in Bridgend, Frog Pond Wood in Pyle, and Tremains Wood in Brackla.

The latest plans will now see a number of works carried out at the site including “extensive access improvements” to paths, as well as the creation of designated zones such as a picnic area and well-being space.

Access improvements

A council spokesperson said: “Led by the council’s green space enhancement team in collaboration with the conservation and design team, and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the project features extensive access improvements throughout the park, including within the area of the ancient monument, Bedford Ironworks.

“Additionally, the transformative project will also create designated zones, including a well-being space and picnic area. The Bedford Ironworks, a site of exceptional heritage value in Wales, offers a unique glimpse into the industrial past of the region.

“Established in the early 19th century, the ironworks played a vital role in the production of iron, utilising local coal and limestone resources. Today, its preserved features provide an invaluable link to the nation’s industrial history, making it a key location for heritage tourism and education.”

The work at the reserve is already underway and will be headed by Port Talbot-based contractors, Emroch Landscapes, under the oversight of Whittington Landscapes Ltd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

