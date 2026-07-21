Urban explorers complete 550-mile hitchhiking challenge for charity

Nation.Cymru Staff

Two urban explorers have completed a 5-day hitchhiking journey across Wales, raising more than £2,400 for charity in the process.

Jamie Andrews and Shaun Kendrick, who post their adventures on social media under Abandoned Explore Wales and Urban Welsh Explorer, announced in May that they would be hitchiking around the country for Wales Air Ambulance and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The pair spent five and a half days travelling almost 550 miles around Wales without a car, relying on lifts from strangers and camping along the way as temperatures climbed during the July heatwave.

The Paul Sartori Foundation, a charity that provides end of life care, took care of Shaun’s mum before she passed away in late 2025.

For Jamie, who works for Ascona Group petrol station, raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity is not only part of his daily life — with the business having raised £400,000 since 2022 — but also something he feels passionately about.

He shared with the charity: “[My family] climb mountains, adventure in the remotest spots and I often think if one of us had an accident or got very sick suddenly, we would need the air ambulance.

“The Charity relies totally on donations to keep going, so every pound we raise during our hike is going to make a difference.”

Phae Jones, Wales Air Ambulance’s Director of Income Generation said: “What a unique and outstanding challenge to undertake during a heatwave!

“We are very grateful to both Jamie and Shaun for shining a light on our Charity and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

“Our crews come to the aid of countless people across Wales every day, and they could not do their lifesaving work without the help of our incredible supporters.

“We wish them both the very best of luck as they navigate Wales by foot and car and look forward to welcoming them to our Dafen airbase very soon. Diolch yn fawr!”

Setting off on 13 July from the Paul Sartori Foundation, they walked to Crundale before hitching a lift to Cardigan, and making it to Aberystwyth by lunchtime.

With 121 miles completed after receiving lifts from six different people, they set out on Day 2 of the hitchhike and were surprised to receive a lift from Ynys Môn to the mainland from North Wales Police.

In Conwy, they visited ‘The Smallest House in Great Britain’ before travelling through Prestatyn to Wrexham. The next day, after hitting their original £2000 fundraising target, it was on to Chirk and Welshpool, before they set up camp in Builth Wells.

Covering a lot of ground on Day 4, the pair made it through Brecon, Pontypool, Cwmbran, and Newport, pitching their tents in the woods for the night at the height of the heatwave.

After a stranger provided them with a lift to Cardiff Castle, on Day 5 they made it through “beautiful” Cowbridge and spent time on the Porthcawl seafront, before travelling through Port Talbot, Swansea, and Carmarthen.

The final stretch to Haverfordwest was complete by midday on Day 6. By the time they returned home, the pair had exceeded their original fundraising target, with £2,435 donated by 66 supporters.

They also received support from Ascona group petrol station, Stix Noodle Bar, Dynamite Competitions, Heatherton world of activities, Imperial Hall, FUN TIMES Bouncy Castles & Entertainments, Castle Hotel and U.S.A Chicken in Haverfordwest, Cubs Corner Pre-School Nursery, LMC Services, and Mountain Warehouse.

Finishing up on 18 July, Shaun took to Facebook to write: “5 1/2 days of hitchhiking across the whole of Wales is complete — with some insane heatwave we still managed to cover 550 miles!

“We’ve met some incredible people along the way and shared so many amazing stories. The kindness and generosity we’ve experienced has been absolutely incredible…

“For now, I’m sat on the sofa and genuinely can’t move. I got asked would I do it again? Absolutely 100%, but with a lighter bag.”

Jamie agreed, writing: “Bigger and better next year boi… I’m off now to have a bag of Epsom salts in an hour long bath.”

The pair also announced that they would be keeping the GoFundMe open for another week for anyone wishing to make a late donation.

For more content from Jamie and Shaun, follow their pages: Abandoned Explore Wales and Urban Welsh Explorer.

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