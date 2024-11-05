Urdd Gobaith Cymru launch new merch ahead of Christmas

Stephen Price

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has launched a range of brand new exclusive merchandise in time for Christmas, including a new Mistar Urdd squish teddy, mobile phone case and slipper socks.

Many of the new products feature the iconic and ever-popular Mr Urdd who has been a favourite for young and old alike for almost 50 years.

Ceri Williams, Marketing Manager at Urdd Gobaith Cymru shared: “We’re excited to be launching a brand-new range of Mistar Urdd merchandise today.

“To celebrate 80 years since the Urdd’s iconic red, white and green triangle badge’s creation in 1944, we’ve launched a brand-new Mistar Urdd squish teddy. Like his little brother, the new teddy is soft, cuddly and lovable – just larger in size.

She added: “We’ve also launched cosy slipper socks, and especially for our older members and Mistar Urdd fans, a mobile phone case. There’s plenty of gift ideas to get started on your Christmas shopping.”

Mistar Urdd is the brain child of Wynne Melville Jones (Wyn Mel), who came to life when Wynne doodled a face, some arms and legs on the Urdd’s logo back in 1976, after starting his job as the Urdd’s publicity officer.

From then, the Urdd’s merchandise really got going, and his popularity is as popular today as ever with children across Wales, with the organisation only too happy to continue the legacy.

With autumnal weather starting to bite, and Christmas under two months away, there’s no better time to show your Welsh pride with one of the Urdd’s iconic bobble hats, which have also recently been restocked along with a number of new items.

Whilst the Welsh bucket hat has become a mainstay on the terraces and in the streets, the eagle-eyed among us will have also spotted a growing number of their woolly cousins, which also happen to support the Urdd, also growing in popularity over the past few years.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a National Voluntary Youth Organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 – 25 yrs old.

Since 1922, they’ve provided opportunities through the medium of Welsh for children and young people in Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Het i helpu

The Urdd’s iconic red white and green hat was launched as a limited edition fundraising tool following an unprecedented fall in donations as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic with the slogan ‘het i helpu’ (or hat to help).

One size fits all, the hat which is emblazoned with the words ‘Urdd Gobaith Cymru’ looks as striking on young and old alike.

And it’s not just the hat that stands to help you keep warm this winter – the online shop is also filled with a range of other items including hoodies, T-shirts, pyjamas and much more.

Visit the Urdd’s online store and get your hands on the new merch and other items while stocks last.

