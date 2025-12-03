Urdd launches new appeal to fund holidays for children living in poverty

Wales’ largest youth organisation has launched its new appeal to provide holiday experiences for hundreds of children living in poverty.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru launched the 2026 Fund for All appeal today on Giving Tuesday (2 December 2025), aiming to provide unforgettable experiences at one of the Urdd’s residential centres.

With nearly one in three children (31%) in Wales now living in poverty, a fun-filled holiday is out of reach for thousands of families across the country.

“The Fund for All is so important to us,” says Siân Lewis, Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s Chief Executive. “Through our ‘Urdd for All’ mission, we are determined to ensure that no child is left behind.

“Since we launched the fund, and thanks to generous contributions from individuals, businesses, organisations, charities and councils, we’ve welcomed more than 1,000 children and young people who live in challenging circumstances on holidays to our residential centres during the summer, and we’ve seen first-hand how special the experience is for them.”

“As they head home many children tell us that their holiday with the Urdd has been one of the best experiences of their lives, and they want to stay all summer long. In just a few days we see children blossoming; they grow in confidence, make new friends, develop their Welsh language skills and enjoy themselves without having to worry about a thing.”

The Urdd’s ‘Fund for All’ was first launched in 2018. To date, over 1000 children and young people from lower income families, foster children or young carers were able to enjoy a holiday at one of the Urdd’s centres through support from the fund.

Earlier this year the Urdd partnered with Save the Children to send a message to children around the world on ending child poverty, highlighting that 1 in 3 children are living in poverty in Wales, and a record 4.5 million across the UK.

Melanie Simmonds, head of Save the Children Cymru said: “Parents want the best for their children, but financial hardship forces impossible choices.

“Too many children are missing out on things that should be part of every childhood: school trips, sports, music, and the chance to play and spend time with friends. When some children can join in while others cannot, the result is exclusion and inequality that can last a lifetime.

“The Urdd’s Fund for All scheme provides a fantastic opportunity for children, whatever their situation or background, to make lifelong memories and take part in activities which will help their wellbeing, confidence, and development.”

Donations

A contribution of £230 to the Fund would go towards a child or young person’s holiday at Glan-llyn, Llangrannog, Pentre Ifan or the Urdd’s centre in Cardiff.

The donation contributes towards a holiday of between 3-5 days (depending on the location) full of activities, transport to and from the centre, three meals a day, and support and care by the Urdd’s experienced staff.

Twenty Summer Camps will be held between Glan-llyn, Llangrannog, Pentre Ifan and Cardiff Residential Centres in 2026. The Summer Camps will include a performance course, a creative course, bilingual camp as well as adventure camps and traditional summer camps for those aged 8-18.

Families, foster parents, teachers and carers are invited to apply on behalf of a child or young person in spring of 2026.

Highlight

For 18-year-old Chloe from Newport, who went on a 5-day holiday to Pentre Ifan this summer through the Fund, it was an unforgettable experience.

“To say I had a great week is an understatement – Pentre Ifan has been the highlight of my year. Everyone was so welcoming and made you feel like one big family,” shares Chloe.

“Having had an unsteady upbringing, this has certainly opened my eyes, and I’m so grateful to the Urdd for supporting children and young people to have a break, fresh air, and to escape their problems for a while.

“My Welsh has been rusty since leaving school, but since coming home all I want to do is speak Welsh.”

Donations to the Fund are welcomed from individuals, businesses, organisations, charities and town and community councils across Wales. The campaign is also supported by Tinopolis media company.

“As Christmas gets closer and we feel pressured to spend on all sorts of things, here’s an opportunity to give one very special gift this year,” adds Siân Lewis from the Urdd.

“It sounds like a big statement, but having seen it time and time again we can confidently say that coming on holiday to one of the Urdd’s residential centres can change the life of a child living in poverty.”

To donate to the fund, visit the website (urdd.cymru/cronfa) or contact the Urdd on 01239 652 140 / [email protected].

The Urdd has other initiatives to support children and young people from low-income households, such as £1 membership and thanks to extra support from the Welsh Government, free admission to Eisteddfod yr Urdd since 2022.