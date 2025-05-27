Urdd launches new projects to celebrate Wales’ Women at Euro 2025

Wales’s largest national youth movement, Urdd Gobaith Cymru has announced the details of six projects to celebrate and support the Cymru women’s national football team at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

The Urdd has received funding through the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 fund to host the projects, which will include a Jambori, a new anthem for the Euros, and a presence in Switzerland

The campaign is intended to inspire, support, and empower young women and girls to keep active and break down the barriers that prevent them from participating in sport.

Jambori

One of the main projects is the Euros Jambori; a national, virtual singalong event held in partnership with the Football Association of Wales, S4C, Boom Plant and BBC Cymru Wales, giving children across Wales an opportunity to show their support for the women’s national team and join in the Euro celebrations.

This follows the success of the Urdd’s “Jambori Cwpan y Byd” (Wales’s World Cup Singalong) which brought together over 250,000 children to sing and celebrate together in support of the men’s team back in 2022.

The Euros Anthem will also feature in the Jambori as composer Caryl Parry Jones is tasked with composing a brand-new anthem to support the national football team. The popular band Eden, along with singers Aleighcia Scott and Rose Datta, winner of S4C’s Y Llais competition, will also join the Jambori to perform the anthem live.

The Gwerin #FelMerch project, in partnership with TwmpDaith project, will enable Urdd members to travel to Switzerland to showcase contemporary folk talent from Wales. Gŵyl Chwaraeon Ewros – the Euros Sports Festival has already taken place at Aberystwyth, and the #FelMerch Campaign Ambassadors will visit Switzerland during the campaign.

As a legacy to the Euros, a #FelMerch One-day Conference will be held this autumn, ensuring the Euros legacy and continue the Urdd’s aim to empower women and girls through sports.

During Eisteddfod yr Urdd, the Urdd’s sports area will offer a range of various activities for children throughout the week, focusing on empowering through sports. Golf activities will be held daily to celebrate the AIG Women’s Open which is being held at Porthcawl this year – the largest women’s sporting event of its kind to be held in Wales.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

Siân Lewis, the Urdd’s Chief Executive said: “The fact that the Welsh women’s team is competing in the UEFA Women’s Euro for the first time ever presented us with a fantastic opportunity to deliver new projects that align perfectly with our #FelMerch campaign.

“We’re looking forward to seeing these projects inspire children and young people across Wales, giving them the opportunity to support the team, to feel proud of their Welsh heritage, and to take part in special sporting and arts events in Wales and Switzerland.

“We are very grateful to the Welsh Government for funding all this activity, and to the Football Association of Wales and all our partners for being so willing to working with us. These projects will allow us to reach our goals of Welsh-language community activities throughout Wales that will inspire children and young people to feel part of this special football campaign.”

Culture and Sports Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: “We’re taking a collaborative ‘Gorau chwarae, cyd chwarae’ approach to create a lasting legacy from Cymru Women’s historic Euro 2025 qualification.

“Our £1m fund will use the invaluable expertise of a range of organisations like the Urdd to enhance our tournament presence and build a legacy that will benefit communities long after the final whistle.

“The six new Urdd projects – announced today – will not only boost participation in sport across our communities but will also showcase Wales and our culture on the international stage.”

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) spokesperson said: “The FAW is incredibly excited and proud to see so many organisations and initiatives embracing and celebrating Cymru’s first-ever appearance at a women’s tournament this summer.

“The Urdd’s projects, supported by Welsh Government’s EURO 2025 fund, are a powerful example of how football, creativity, and culture can unite to inspire a nation.

“These initiatives will not only ignite support for Cymru during the tournament but also empower girls and women across Wales to get involved in football at every level of the game. Together, we’re building a legacy that will inspire the next generation of players, coaches, referees, and fans.”

