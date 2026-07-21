Urgent action demanded for new bridge as ageing crossings ‘fail’ residents and businesses

Nation.Cymru staff

A council is calling for urgent action to deliver a third Menai bridge as it warns that local communities and residents have been let down for too long by unreliable transport links.

A new report ‘The case for a third Menai crossing’ commissioned by the Anglesey County Council went before the Executive this morning (Tuesday, July 21) and highlighted the lack of resilience in the existing bridges.

The report focused on how the existing bridges over the Menai Strait — one nearly 200 years old and designed for horse and cart — are no longer fit for modern demands. Repeated closures and a lack of resilience in the infrastructure are disrupting residents’ daily lives, damaging the economy and undermining confidence in the region.

Failure to act, says the report, risks holding back major transformational opportunities including Anglesey Freeport, Gwyndod Power Station and the future of Holyhead Port — a critical UK/ EU trade route — while increasing pressures on communities, public services and the Welsh language.

The report concluded that a third crossing is the only long-term solution to secure resilience, unlock growth and protect the Island’s future.

Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, said, “The lack of resilience in this ageing infrastructure is evident. The disruption caused by the increasing number of closures to the bridges is impacting our daily lives. They have now become a regular occurrence, as we witnessed during the week of the National Urdd Eisteddfod in May, one of the biggest events in the Welsh calendar, and again just earlier this month.”

“Anglesey is at a turning point, but our potential is being constrained by a transport network that simply isn’t fit for the 21st century. We cannot continue to rely on ageing infrastructure that fails our residents, businesses and visitors. A third crossing is essential — and it must be delivered with urgency.”

Endorsed report

After being endorsed by the Executive today, the report will now be presented to the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Wales, Stephen Kinnock, and Welsh Government’s Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, and Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper.

The Council will also seek an urgent meeting with UK and Welsh Government representatives to discuss the way forward and seek assurances about resources and real progress.

Council Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard, added, “This is about fairness, opportunity and the future of our communities. For too long, Ynys Môn has had to rely on infrastructure that simply cannot meet modern demands. Every closure affects our residents’ daily lives, their ability to get to work, access healthcare, attend school and run businesses.

“Without decisive action, we face a real risk of continued economic decline and missed opportunities — particularly at a time when investment through several major economic projects and our wider growth plans could transform the Island.

“A third crossing is not a luxury; it is essential infrastructure. With the right investment and urgency, we can unlock jobs, strengthen our economy and ensure our communities are connected, resilient and able to thrive long into the future.”

The full ‘The case for a third Menai crossing’ report can be found here.

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