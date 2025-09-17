Urgent action on transport needed to prevent poverty deepening in Wales – think tank

A leading Welsh think tank has warned that efforts to decarbonise transport risk worsening poverty and inequality unless urgent action is taken to make travel more affordable and accessible.

In a new report published today (17 September), the Bevan Foundation says thousands of people across Wales are being locked out of jobs, education, healthcare and social activities because of transport difficulties.

Polling by YouGov for the Foundation found that almost one in ten adults in Wales had been unable to get to work or study in the three months to May 2025 because of transport issues. One in twenty had missed a medical appointment for the same reason.

Private transport

Access to private transport remains deeply unequal. Around a third of low-income households (33%) do not own a car or van, while half of those who do say the running costs are difficult to afford. In many rural areas, limited public transport means people without cars are particularly isolated.

Joel Davies, the report’s lead author, said that while investment to decarbonise transport is vital, it must not come at the expense of those already struggling.

“Decarbonising transport is essential — but it must be done fairly,” he said. “The Welsh Government has a real opportunity to build a system that works for everyone. But if policies are not carefully thought through, they risk unintentionally worsening poverty and inequality.”

The Foundation warns that relying too heavily on policies such as promoting electric vehicles could deepen divides, as many low-income households cannot afford to buy them. Disabled people and those in rural areas are also flagged as being at greater risk of exclusion without targeted support.

Inclusion

Dr Steffan Evans, chief executive of the Bevan Foundation, said investment in transport could be an opportunity to tackle both poverty and carbon emissions — but only if decisions prioritise inclusion.

“Too many people in Wales are locked out of accessing goods and services because they can’t get to the right place at the right time,” he said. “The investment needed to cut emissions provides an opportunity to redesign the system. With the right choices, Wales can build a transport network that connects people — not just cuts emissions.”

The report urges both the Welsh and UK Governments to ensure that reforms to transport take account of the needs of low-income households, disabled people and rural communities.

Responding to the report, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “I welcome the Bevan Foundation Report. It makes a compelling case for further investment in transport to drive economic growth and improve affordability. Delivering better transport is a priority for this government and the Bevan Foundation.

“The Bus Bill, which is currently going through the Senedd, will enable us to plan a bus network which puts people and communities first with reliable, affordable and easy-to-use services; joined-up services which link with other forms of transport such as trains and active travel. We have delivered a £1 bus fare pilot scheme for young people between 16 – 21 years old which will be extended to 5 – 15 year olds in November. The scheme will particularly benefit those in rural areas.

“We have invested £800m in new trains with most journeys across Wales now on new, more reliable trains. Fares have been reduced on the South Wales Metro through an innovative “pay as you go scheme” which will be rolled out cross Wales.”