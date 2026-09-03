Urgent appeal launched for overlooked dog struggling with life in kennels

Nation Cymru staff

An urgent appeal has been launched by the RSPCA to find an overlooked dog a foster home after over four months in kennels which she’s finding increasingly difficult to cope with.

Sadly, Lady has been overlooked by potential adopters for more than 130 days and staff and volunteers at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are now launching a further special appeal for her as she is finding kennel environment difficult. It is hoped that a foster home with the intention to adopt is found or just a foster home for the interim.

Two-year-old Lady, a Patterdale Terrier (Fell Terrier) crossbreed, had been on a foster placement but is now back at the Hartridge Road centre.

Jade Rees, Volunteer and Foster Coordinator at Newport Animal Centre, said: “Lady is now back with us at the centre after her foster placement came to an end. She did so well in her foster, but unfortunately she was becoming reactive to noises from outside the property.

“We have found that she really needs a very specific type of environment to help her feel settled and comfortable.

“We’re now desperately trying to find the right placement for her, as she is finding kennel life increasingly difficult.”

Jade said that ideally they were looking for a quiet, rural home where she won’t be exposed to lots of outside noise. Possibly even a detached home in a quiet area. It must be an adult-only household with no other pets.

Jade said they are ideally looking for a foster-to-adopt placement, depending on what is right for Lady.

She added: “We’ve already done everything we can with a press appeal, through social media and our own networks, but we’ve had very little luck so far.

“So we’re appealing further to try and find Lady the right home.”

Lady has been described as affectionate, playful and loves walks, playing with her toys and over the summer has been relaxing in the sunshine. She also travels well and is house trained.

“Lady really has so much love to give to the right person and we just hope we can find the forever home for her soon,” said Jade

If you would like to express an interest in fostering Lady or any of the other dogs available at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, please fill out an online application form or you can call on 0300 123 0744.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre – which is based at Hartridge Road – is also on the look out for other puppy and dog fosterers to help with other rescued pets.

There are many dogs who are often waiting to be rehomed and don’t respond well to kennel life and thrive much better in a home environment. Other dogs may be subject to an RSPCA investigation and are in the charity’s care whilst a case progresses.

Jade said: “Fostering an animal is incredibly rewarding. These animals include those that may have experienced neglect and have been rescued by the RSPCA inspectorate – some may have never even experienced a loving and safe home.

“Volunteer fosterers provide a vital resource to the RSPCA as they can offer these animals a calm and loving environment during their rehabilitation and help to improve their chances of finding a permanent loving new home.

“We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining our fostering volunteering team. It is not only an amazing, rewarding volunteering opportunity; but could also help alleviate real pressure on our resources.” To apply, find out more here.

The charity recently launched its Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues fundraising campaign which coincides with the charity’s busiest time as cruelty reports peak over summer.

Together, they aim to turn this season of cruelty into one of love, kindness and rescue. Donate to help the RSPCA continue tackling dog fighting and all animal cruelty: rspca.org.uk/summer- appeal.

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