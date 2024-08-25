Urgent appeal launched to save historic chapel for local community

An urgent appeal has been launched to save an historic Baptist chapel for the local community.

Locals have raised £50,000 inside a week to try and buy a historic chapel which is going to auction next week, but remain short of the amount required to secure the property.

The community of Newport, Pembrokeshire, is hoping to buy the old Bethlehem Baptist Chapel in the town to turn it into a Heritage, Arts and Cultural Centre.

The chapel originally dates back to before 1760 and was rebuilt in 1789, then enlarged in 1817.

The current Grade II listed building was rebuilt in 1855 by Joshua Morris of Newport.

The group hoping to buy the building now face a race against time to raise an extra £100,000, with the public auction to sell the chapel on the 30 August.

The volunteers coordinating the project say they have been astounded by support which has seen more £50,000 raised within a week of the launch of the campaign.

Backers have lent sums between £3,000 and £20,000 to date but organiser are now looking for last-minute supporters to lend bridging funds to ensure the community holds on to the chapel and vestry building in the town centre.

Community development charity, PLANED has been supporting the community group in Newport.

Community-minded private lenders

PLANED coordinator Cris Tomos said: “There are great examples of community-minded private lenders in Wales and from all over the UK who have ensured important community buildings are kept in the hands of local custodians.

“The old Police Station and Courthouse in Cardigan town was supported by one family who lent £250,000 to allow the local community cooperative society, 4CG Cymru Ltd to buy the building for a community project. Another example is Ty’n Llan, a Georgian coach Inn bought by local lenders who raised £460,000 to buy the site as a bridging loan until a community share offer repaid the private lenders.

” There are then chapel projects in Wales that have renovated chapels to be Arts, Heritage and Music venues, such as the Chapel in Llanwrtyd Wells which is now a Heritage and Arts Centre within their building. The Newport Bethlehem project has a very short window of opportunity to buy the building but if there are individuals or families that would wish to become involved or to know more then they should contact the project team on the email below ”

Competitive interest

Private community lenders will receive competitive interest on their loans and larger lenders will also have a legal charge on the building.

There is also the option to apply for the EIS Tax Relief scheme from HMRC to allow UK taxpayers to receive 30% tax relief on the amount they lend or invest.

If you want to become a community lender or know anyone who could offer the Bethlehem community group a lifeline to retain the building for community use, email [email protected] or phone 07804487642.

You can find out more about the project here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

