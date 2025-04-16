Urgent call to save much-loved Welsh lake at risk of becoming ‘cesspit’

Emily Price

A group of volunteers have warned that a much loved lake once teaming with wildlife is at risk of becoming a “cesspit” if urgent action isn’t taken.

Once a thriving oasis, Gresford Lake in Wrexham has been slowly deteriorating for decades since the introduction of carp in the 1980s.

Feeding bread to ducks and fish has also contributed, resulting in these populations exploding and eating any remaining water plants and insect life.

Harmful algal blooms have been able to thrive in the water leading to the lake becoming void of life.

Habitats

In recent years the Friends of Gresford Lake and Gresford Community Council have been working to restore and enhance the natural habitats around the body of water.

In 2023, the group of volunteers secured funding from the Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposal Tax Community Scheme, administered by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

The grant of over £48,000 enabled them to remove the invasive carp, with around 1,000 fish relocated in total.

A solar-powered ultrasonic algae remover was installed and coir roles have been laid with thousands of new plants and reeds.

Despite this significant investment and positive progress, runoff from the nearby roads has contributed to substantial levels of silt pollution gathering at the bed of the lake.

Discharge from the roads flows into the lake before making its way to the sewerage system, meaning the lake has basically been used as a filter for many years.

The dead tree foliage, toxins, tar, oil, rubber, and road dust is washed in and forms as silt, resulting in the lake losing the majority of its plant life and native animals.

Struggle

A water quality test conducted by AWE Environmental Services has concluded high levels of ammonia is resulting in small aquatic animals struggling to survive.

Water that was once clear is now dark and murky and the volunteers have discovered silt is around 200 mm below the surface in most areas of the lake.

Friends of Gresford Lake and Gresford Community Council say the current situation is unsustainable and the group are seeking solutions urgently.

As well as the need to remove the silt – which is a costly procedure – there is also a need for alternative drainage options to be implemented if the lake is to survive.

Wrexham’s Member of the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths, has been working with the volunteers and recently visited the lake once again to be updated on the current situation.

She said: “I commend the efforts of the Friends of Gresford Lake and Gresford Community Council who continue to do everything in their power to save this unique feature, but the problems are escalating and they need support.

“I have written to Natural Resources Wales and Wrexham County Borough Council on the group’s behalf in the hope that we can harness their expertise and start to rectify the issues at the lake.

“The volunteers’ knowledge and passion is inspiring. They remain determined to halt this decline and transform the lake into a thriving ecosystem, and I am sure all their tireless work is greatly appreciated by the local community.”

Damage

Local resident and volunteer, Andrew Price said: “The surface road run off diverted into the lake many years ago is causing significant damage to the ecosystem of the Lake.

“We have lost newts, native fish, like sticklebacks and perch, native plant life and invertebrates – these cannot survive with all the toxins running in. Kingfishers and herons are long gone.

“The build-up of silt is also a huge problem and the road run off does not help as debris from the trees in the gutters gets washed in every time it rains.

“We are just a local community trying to do our best for the future generations to enjoy this unique haven for years to come.

“We are asking the relevant organisations for help but so far they have not been forthcoming with any help whatsoever.

“I urge Wrexham County Borough Council to help us tackle the silt and the drainage system so we can put this beauty spot on the map for future generations to enjoy.

“I would love to be able to invite the local schools and local families down to the lake in the future to go pond dipping, do bat and wildfowl surveys and I would love to one day see the kingfishers, herons and newts return to this wonderful unique feature we have on our doorstep.

“If the lake is left untouched, we will end up with a cesspit.”

Natural Resources Wales spokesperson said: “NRW has supported the Friends of Gresford lake in recent years by helping to relocate overpopulated fish from the lake and providing guidance on silt disposal.

“We will continue to support them within our remit.”

Wrexham Council were invited to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

