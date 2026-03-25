Urgent care unit reopens after major upgrade

A key urgent care unit is set to reopen next week following a £2 million refurbishment aimed at improving patient care and easing pressure on emergency services.

The Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen will reopen to patients and staff on Monday, 30 March after major upgrade works funded by the Welsh Government.

More than £2.09 million has been invested in the project, which has created additional consultation rooms, improved reception facilities and a redesigned environment for both patients and staff.

Health board officials say the upgraded unit is expected to help reduce demand on the hospital’s Emergency Department by allowing more patients to be treated and discharged on the same day.

The reopening forms part of wider efforts to improve patient flow and experience across acute hospital services in the Hywel Dda area, as well as at the Minor Injury Unit at Prince Philip Hospital.

During the refurbishment, several services were temporarily relocated. These will now return to the SDEC building, including the Discharge Lounge, Medical Day Unit and Primary Care Out of Hours Service.

Cancer support services, including the Cancer Information and Support Service (CISS) and Cancer Psychological Support Service (CaPS), will also move back to the unit.

Meanwhile, services that remained at the Priory Day Hospital during the works, such as podiatry, neuro-rehabilitation and occupational therapy, will resume normal access arrangements.

Patients attending appointments are being advised to check their letters carefully for updated location details, with staff available on site to provide assistance if needed.

Keith Jones, Hywel Dda’s Director of Operational Planning and Performance, said the investment would increase capacity and improve care.

“We anticipate that the refurbishments will help reduce pressure on the Emergency Department and enable staff to provide a smoother and swifter experience for patients,” he said.

He also thanked staff and visitors for their patience during the disruption caused by the works.

‘Real improvements’

Wales’ Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the funding would deliver “real improvements” for patients and staff.

He added: “This investment is helping to provide a better environment and a more efficient experience for those who need urgent care, ensuring people get the right care in the right place as quickly as possible.”