Urgent fundraising appeal launched for Venezuela earthquake victims

Nation.Cymru staff

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is launching an urgent appeal to raise funds to reach people affected by the catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela, which have killed at least 1,700 people and left thousands more injured and in need of medical care.

The appeal in Wales was launched by DEC Cymru member charities at the Senedd this morning, accompanied by political representatives.

The scale of the destruction in Venezuela is vast. Buildings were reduced to rubble in minutes following two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 which struck close to Venezuela’s capital city, Caracas just after 6pm local time on Wednesday 24 June.

Around 2,500 buildings are believed to have been destroyed. Venezuela’s authorities have declared a state of emergency and the UN estimates that millions of people have been affected, with more than two million in the worst impacted areas. At least 50,000 people are estimated to still be missing,

DEC charities and their local partners have been working in Venezuela for many years. They are already providing emergency medical treatment, delivering meals and food baskets, and ensuring people have access to clean drinking water but funds are urgently needed to reach more families.

Every pound donated by the British public will be matched by the UK Government through its UK Aid Match scheme, up to the value of £2 million.

Broadcast appeal films to support the response by DEC charities will air on the BBC and S4C, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky later today (1 July). BBC and commercial radio appeals will also be broadcast throughout the day.

Venezuela was facing a severe economic crisis before the earthquakes. Now homes and businesses in Caracas and across several states have been destroyed or damaged, with a particularly serious impact reported in the La Guaira and Greater Caracas areas. The UN has estimated physical damage costing an estimated $6.7billion.

Many survivors are sleeping in makeshift tents on the street and urgently need shelter, food and water. With road, power lines and critical infrastructure destroyed, families are cut off from essential services and supplies. The country’s hospitals are under extreme pressure treating those in need of medical care.

The DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities at times of crisis overseas. Fourteen member charities are responding in Venezuela including British Red Cross, Christian Aid and Save the Children.

Siân Stephen, External Relations Manager for DEC Cymru said: “This is an unimaginably difficult time for the people affected by the earthquake. From the terror and chaos of the earthquakes to the ongoing anguish of missing or injured loved ones.

People are coming to terms with the fact that their whole lives have changed in seconds. Many have lost their homes and belongings, even whole neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

“Ten of the DEC’s member charities were already working in Venezuela and have links to many local and national organisations. Being there on the ground meant that they could respond quickly and begin delivering basic aid from the very beginning – food, water, emergency medical care. But as it comes clearer by the day just how much has been lost, we know we need to scale up urgently.

“The needs are overwhelming and the your support could be a lifeline for families affected by this devastating disaster. £25- could help provide emergency food support to a family for a week . Please consider a donation today”

Working fast

DEC Charity the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and its partners in Venezuela are working fast to get help to people affected by the devastating earthquakes.

Rafael Garcia, IRC Emergency Response Team Leader said: “Families were already facing poverty and local hospitals were stretched thin before this disaster, which makes the impact even more devastating.

We are focusing on health support and supplying hygiene kits to people who have lost even their most basic possessions, and on reuniting unaccompanied children with their families.

“Donations will make a huge difference in supporting our staff and partners who have been working night and day despite living through the crisis themselves.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The earthquakes in Venezuela last week have been devastating. Already we have sent our UK search and rescue team to help. But the people of Venezuela desperately need urgent humanitarian support from across the globe.

“That is why the UK Government are matching funding up to £2m of public donations to DEC’s appeal to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, as part of a wider package of support from the UK.