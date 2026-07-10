Urgent meeting sought over possible axing of hospital beds

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A health board is considering cutting community hospital beds as it looks to make savings.

Powys County councillors have called for an urgent meeting with Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) in response to the potential move.

The council’s chairman, Cllr Geoff Morgan (Reform UK – Ethan Valley), has agreed to a notice of motion on hospital beds to be brought in front of councillors at a council meeting on Thursday, July 9.

This follows Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Gwynedd Maldwyn, Elwyn Vaughan raising the alarm over a potential move by the health board to cut beds from community hospitals and possibly centralising then in Newtown and Brecon hospital.

As a result of Mr. Vaughan’s concerns, politicians from across the political spectrum including councillors have moved to condemn the potential proposal.

The urgent motion is being brought to council by Cllr Graham Breeze (Powys Independents – Welshpool Llanerchydol) and will be seconded by Cllr Gwynfor Thomas (Conservative – Llansantffaid).

The Motion

The motion reads: “This council notes with significant concern reports that PTHB is considering options which could result in a substantial reduction in inpatient hospital beds across Powys, including the potential concentration of bed-based services on a limited number of sites.

“The board has confirmed that a range of options are under consideration as part of its Better Together programme and that public consultation is expected later this year.

“This council believes that any reduction in the number of hospital beds serving the people of Powys could have serious consequences for patient care, hospital discharge arrangements, access to health services, and the wellbeing of residents across our rural communities.”

The motion has four points.

To ask for a meeting with PTHB

Seek detailed information from the health board on what the options will be and the potential impact of any reduction in hospital bed numbers.

Discuss the adverse implications that any decision to reduce inpatient bed capacity could have on the people of Powys.

And that the council chairs, Cllr Morgan write formally to Dr Carl Cooper PTHB chairman requesting that such a meeting be arranged at the earliest opportunity.

‘Meaningful Consultation’

The health board stress: “No decisions have been made, and none will be made until there has been full and meaningful consultation with our staff and the public, which we expect to take place from September.

“More information will be available later this summer and we strongly encourage everyone to get involved and share their views.”