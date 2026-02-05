Urgent plea for help from Welsh Cladiator campaigners

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Cladiators campaign group has called on the Welsh Government and Members of the Senedd to act decisively to protect thousands of Welsh leaseholders facing escalating costs and unsafe living conditions.

This follows the recent rejection by the Senedd’s Local Government & Housing Committee of proposals—championed by Independent MS Rhys ab Owen—to introduce the vital legal protections found in Sections 116-125 of the English Building Safety Act.

Mr ab Owen’s amendments to the Senedd’s Building Safety (Wales) Bill would have required landlords to remedy specific defects by a fixed deadline by complying with remediation contribution orders, and also require developers to make payments to meet the cost incurred of the defects.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Cladiators said: “Despite tireless advocacy over many years, these essential legal safeguards were voted down by three Welsh Labour MSs, all of whom are now set to leave the Senedd. “However, there is now a clear commitment. Cabinet Secretary for Housing Jayne Bryant has promised to deliver new and effective amendments that will offer real protection to struggling Welsh victims.

“The deadline for these crucial amendments is 6pm on Tuesday February 24. All efforts must now be directed to ensure that the Cabinet Secretary delivers on her promise. The window for action is narrow, with a Stage 3 vote on the Bill scheduled for March 3.

“The campaign group is concerned that any delay could see these efforts fail, leaving leaseholders exposed for many years as a new, enlarged and inexperienced Senedd takes office.

“To secure the necessary 31 votes to pass these amendments, cross-party support is essential. The campaign group urges Welsh Labour MSs – particularly those like Swansea’s Mike Hedges, who has previously voiced support—to stand with leaseholders at this critical juncture.

“In 26 years, no backbencher has voted against the government, but the stakes for long suffering Welsh victims have never been higher. Recent Welsh leaseholder and resident forum meetings have confirmed the scale of the crisis: confusion reigns in many developments, with residents facing spiralling service charges, insurance fees, ineffective managing agents, and unresponsive developers and freeholders. Invasive building inspections are revealing not only known fire safety defects but also other serious building safety issues—none of which are covered under the current Welsh Developers Contract.

“Without the protections of Sections 116-125, the financial burden of these defects will fall squarely on leaseholders. Many face the prospect of having to litigate against rich and powerful developers at their own cost and risk. “The campaign group also highlights the Welsh Government’s apparent reluctance to enforce the current contract’s terms with developers, often leaving leaseholders to negotiate alone or pursue independent arbitration, while their own bills continue to rise.

“A recent High Court ruling against 1 Laing O’Rourke, in which the company was described as ‘commercially amoral’, underscores the toxic environment facing Welsh leaseholders today. The Welsh Cladiators campaign group has always argued that Welsh home fire safety should not be a party political issue, and so we hope all Members of the Senedd will do the right thing and vote to protect thousands of innocent Welsh citizens. “We urge all Members to recognise the urgency of this moment. Without action, thousands will remain trapped and at risk—financially and physically—for years to come.”

Geoff Spight, a Swansea victim, said: “It cannot be right that Welsh victims of this shocking crisis don’t benefit from the same protective laws as fellow English victims.”