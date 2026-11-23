Martin Shipton

A leading American academic has pulled out of a Welsh festival of ideas because of its decision to platform a leading Reform UK MP.

Professor Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a theoretical cosmologist and particle physicist at the University of New Hampshire, says she will not participate in the How The Light Gets In Festival at Hay-on-Wye in May 2027 because she regards Reform as a fascist party.

In a letter to the organisers, Prof Prescod-Weinstein wrote: “I was really looking forward to preparing for this conversation and presenting my thoughts to your audience.

“Unfortunately, your decision to platform a member of a racist political party, MP Danny Kruger of Reform UK, makes my participation impossible. I formally withdraw.

“As a Black and Jewish woman of immigrant heritage, I know full well the genocidal danger that Reform UK’s racist and xenophobic rhetoric represents. Stopping genocide begins with not platforming those who advocate for policies that attack people on the basis of their identity and point of origin.”

She went on to write that the Institute of Art and Ideas, which organises the festival, “should be absolutely ashamed of its willingness to help put the UK on a path that Germany once dangerously walked, in the end killing many millions of people.”

Prof Prescod-Weinstein added: “I count myself in a lineage of physicists who recognise that humanist values are important to our work and how we present ourselves to the world. Carl Sagan condemned racism and xenophobia, as did Albert Einstein. Remove all mentions of my name from your website and accounts immediately.

“Einstein is especially relevant here because his work was to be the foundation of our planned debate at How The Light Gets In, and he also had to leave Europe because of the danger Naziism represented to his life as an ethnic Jew.

“I also note that I was the last speaker you announced before Kruger, and it does give the appearance of using a minority ethnic participant as cover and contrast against someone who, in my estimation, is an advocate for white supremacist views.”

In September 2026, Mr Kruger described asylum seekers who arrive on small boats across the Channel as “wealthy men” who do not deserve the help of the British state.

The former Conservative, who defected to Reform in 2025 and is in charge of the party’s unit that is “preparing for government”, said the fact that some migrants were paying people smugglers thousands of pounds – often using their life savings or borrowed money – made them well off.

Speaking at the Big Brue festival in Bruton, Somerset, Mr Kruger said: “By the way, most of them [are] comparatively wealthy and fit young men who’ve crossed safe countries to begin the journey to the UK.”

Asked by the event’s moderator, Geordie Greig, the editor of The Independent, how he knew these men were wealthy, Mr Kruger said: “Because they’re paying thousands of pounds. They’re paying thousands of pounds to people smugglers to get here. Comparatively wealthy, compared to the people who I think most of us can regard as really deserving of the compassion of the British taxpayer.”

Outrage

Mr Kruger also backed comments made by Reform politician Matt Goodwin, the party’s unsuccessful candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election, who caused outrage when he said at the party’s annual conference that the “best and the brightest” of the British population had been replaced by “drug-dealing goat-herders” through immigration.

Mr Kruger said Mr Goodwin was correct to make such incendiary remarks, stating: “There are some drug-dealing goat-herders who we’ve admitted to this country, so I mean, it’s factual.”

Asked by Mr Greig if he accepted that language, he said: “Yes, I do.” He added: “And they don’t like our country.”

Mr Kruger said he was concerned “about this kind of massive cultural transformation. And yes, the admission to our country of many people who do not share the values that we all love, and I’m afraid to say it’s not just recent migrants.”

The Reform MP also complained about second- and third-generation migrants, stating: “We’ve got a problem with second- and third-generation immigrants because they are, and it’s a fault of politics that … this has happened.

“We have an alienated generation, many, many people, millions of people, for whom they don’t love their country, they don’t think that Britain is great, and they don’t feel that they are part of the mainstream society that we have here, and that is our challenge.”

He further claimed that current policies would cause a civil war. “We continue down the path of segregation and of, you know, elite virtue signalling, pretending we’re all a lovely multicultural diversity is our strength, and it’s rude to even point out any problems.”

Anthem

How The Light Gets In Festival is named after a line in Leonard Cohen’s song Anthem from his 1992 album The Future. It claims to be the world’s largest philosophy and music festival and is hosted by the Institute of Art and Ideas. It aims “to get philosophy out of the academy and into people’s lives” by bringing together philosophers, writers, academics, comedians and musicians for a festival of debates, talks, music, workshops and late-night parties.

Danny Kruger is billed as a “post-liberal thinker from Reform UK”.

We asked the festival to respond to Prof Prescod-Weinstein’s letter of withdrawal but received no response.