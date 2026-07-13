US and Iran both claim control of Strait of Hormuz

The latest exchange was sparked by an Iranian attack on a container ship on Sunday in the strait. Tehran has asserted control over the critical waterway for international oil and gas since the US and Israel started the war on February 28.

The US and Iran have both claimed they control the Strait of Hormuz after a weekend of attacks stretching across the wider Middle East, further threatening any diplomacy to end the war.

Iran says it has the right to manage traffic through the strait and potentially charge fees in accordance with an interim peace deal reached last month. The US and others dispute that, citing international law on freedom of navigation, and the American military has tried to establish an alternative route outside Iranian control.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday: “We’re taking over the Strait,” adding that “everything was agreed to” in an 11-hour meeting on Sunday but Iranian negotiators had called back later and suggested changes.

Iran and the US are nearly half way through the 60-day period in which they were supposed to negotiate a permanent end to the war and an agreement on Iran’s disputed nuclear programme. Instead, a series of attacks over the strait have raised fears of a return to all-out war and further disruption to the global economy.

The US military’s Central Command described its forces as hitting dozens of sites in the strikes on Monday, including air defence systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment and small boats.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for the strait to be open, as it was before the war. “Freedom of navigation has to be respected,” she said.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a key power centre in the country’s theocracy that controls its ballistic missile arsenal, rejected America’s statement, saying: “The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and we will not allow a rogue and child-killing army from the other side of the world to continue its illegal interference in it.”

Missile alert sirens sounded three times on Monday in Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, and Kuwait said it was intercepting hostile fire. There was no immediate word on damage in either country.

In Jordan, the kingdom’s military said it shot down four Iranian missiles in an incident that “resulted in zero casualties or material damage”. Jordan also hosts US military forces and aircraft.

In Iran, authorities reported attacks in Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Markazi provinces and at least two people were killed, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. Semi-official Iranian media also reported strikes in the eastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, on a coast of the Gulf of Oman.

The attacks continued hours after the US ended its strikes — again raising the possibility of Gulf Arab states retaliating against Iran. There were unclaimed attacks on Iran on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, a base belonging to the armed wing of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdistan region came under drone attack on Monday. Rebaz Sharifi, a local commander, said the strikes targeted a base, without giving details on casualties or damage.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Iran supports a number of powerful militias in Iraq.

Early on Sunday, the US military said it had hit 140 targets, including missile and drone launch sites, ammunition dumps and communication equipment — a far heavier set of attacks than in two previous rounds of strikes in the last week.

“We bombed the hell out of them last night,” Mr Trump told NBC.

Tehran retaliated by attacking nations in the region hosting US military forces, while insisting it alone must control the strait and potentially charge vessels for travelling through it.

Sunday’s attacks stretched to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and even Oman — which shares the strait with Iran. Oman, which long has been an interlocutor between Tehran and the West, summoned an Iranian diplomat to criticise the attack.

Iran described the strait as closed, while the US military and Mr Trump said it remained open.

Iran’s hold on the strait has loosened as the US military supports vessels moving along a southern route hugging the coastline of Oman. That new route has angered Iran, which has launched repeated attacks on ships using it.

Traffic through the Oman route dropped over the weekend “to minimal levels, indicating that operators continue to prioritise perceived security over more direct transit options”, the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei blamed Washington for the chaos gripping the Middle East.

“Considering the memorandum of understanding’s 14 clauses, the Americans have, in this brief period, in one way or another, slaughtered its various components,” he told journalists on Monday.

He also said Tehran would not agree to visits by the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iranian nuclear sites bombed in 2025 by the US, where Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium is believed still to be.

Mr Trump suggested last week that the interim deal in the war was “over”, but mediators, including Pakistan, Qatar and Egypt, have continued efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war.