US and Wales team up for international film exchange scheme

Learners from the United States and Wales have teamed up for an international film exchange scheme.

A group of learners from California participated in a two-week digital media camp alongside a Welsh youth group in a visit made possible thanks to Taith.

Taith is a unique Welsh international exchange scheme that provides opportunities for learners, young people and staff to participate with international partners.

The program specialises in supporting individuals from disadvantaged communities and underrepresented groups to participate in cultural exchanges.

The Cardiff Content Creators 2025 summer programme, which was organized by Cardiff Council Youth Service, focused on storytelling, filming, editing, and virtual production techniques.

Insights

Nine learners from Carlsbad High School and 45 young people from Cardiff Youth Service collaborated to share their media skills and cultural insights.

Earlier this year, 11 young people aged 13–17 from Cardiff Youth Service traveled to America as part of the Taith exchange, connecting with Carlsbad High School Student Television which is the highest-rated high school media class in the country.

Their visit included the Student Television Network Convention, where they joined 3,500 young creatives for film challenges and hands-on workshops.

During their time in California, the Cardiff Youth Service participants took over Carlsbad High School’s Broadcast Programme, a daily news show with over 3,000 viewers, gaining practical experience both in front of and behind the camera. They also visited Fox 5 San Diego, where they met news anchors, explored media career pathways, and even made a live TV appearance.

‘Overwhelmed’

Emil, one of the young people from Cardiff who took part in the trip to California said: “It was just the trip itself that inspired me and made me realize that I could genuinely do this as a profession.

“I was surrounded by people who did it, and I was, just honestly overwhelmed with possibility.”

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “I’m delighted that Taith is bringing together young filmmakers from Wales and California in such a creative and meaningful way.

“How these talented young people collaborate, share their skills, and learn from each other’s cultures is truly inspiring.

“This exchange demonstrates what Taith is all about by breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for our young people to develop new skills while strengthening the bonds between Wales and our international partners.

“I’d like to thank Cardiff Council Youth Service for helping to organize this brilliant programme.”

The Tour program has been extended until 2028 .

