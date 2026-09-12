US President Donald Trump says he would ‘love to see’ a united Ireland

Press Association staff

US President Donald Trump has said Irish reunification “may as well happen now”, saying he believes a united Ireland is inevitable.

Mr Trump said he would “love to see” the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland reunited, adding: “It’s going to happen eventually, it may as well happen now.”

He made the comments alongside Irish premier Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House in Dublin at the start of a two-day visit to Ireland.

Mr Trump arrived amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever mounted by the Irish police service, An Garda Síochána.

On Saturday morning, he met with Irish President Catherine Connolly and observed the national anthems of both their countries at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

He will later travel across the country to his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, which is hosting the Irish Open.

Earlier this year, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham sparked a political row on the island of Ireland when he said a unity referendum is “off the table”.

Under the terms of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the UK Secretary of State can decide to hold a border poll, and it also places a duty on the office holder to call one if it appears likely a majority would vote for Irish unification.

The people of the Republic of Ireland must also vote in favour to effect constitutional change.

Republican party Sinn Féin has boycotted the annual St Patrick’s day visit to Washington for the last two years over the current administration’s stance on the Middle East, but Northern Ireland’s leading unionist parties, the DUP and UUP, have continued to attend and engage with Mr Trump.

Responding to a question from the Press Association on Irish unity, Mr Trump said he did not “want to cause any problems” but he would “love to see it unified”.

He said: “I have friends on both sides, great people. They’re Irish people. How can they be bad, right?

“I’d love to see it unified. I think it would be a great feather in everybody’s cap if that happened. It’s going to happen eventually.

“You know what? The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now.”

Referencing the Taoiseach sitting next to him, Mr Trump added: “We’re talking about it and you got the right man over here to get it moving.

“But, yeah, I think it would be a fantastic thing.

“Now the UK will have something to say about it, obviously. But I think it would be a great thing. I mean, how can it be bad?”

Mr Trump also said the relationship between Ireland and the US has “never been as good as it is right now”.

He described himself and Mr Martin as “friends”, and said they “had a great relationship from the beginning”.

He added: “We have a big relationship with Ireland and that will continue stronger than ever.

“We’re doing very well. The two countries do very well together.”

He said the relationship has “never been as good as it is right now”, adding: “So, thank you for hosting us.”

Mr Martin told the US president he was “very pleased to welcome you to Ireland”, adding that the US and Ireland have a “very strong, old relationship”.

He said: “You did say to me 12 months ago that you would do everything possible to get here when it was announced that Doonbeg would be the venue for the Irish Open.

“I think it illustrates the very strong sporting relationship between our two countries.

“The sporting connections between our two countries are huge and the people of Doonbeg are particularly appreciative of your investment and the investment of your family.”

At the Aras, a guard of honour presented arms, with Mr Trump invited to perform an inspection.

‘Bully’

Ms Connolly, who last year accused Mr Trump of being “volatile” and “acting like a bully”, then escorted the US president as she introduced him to the Irish delegation in the Portico, and she was in turn introduced to the US delegation, including some of Mr Trump’s family including son Don Jr.

Mr Trump was earlier greeted by Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris at Dublin Airport.

Former Irish premiers Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny were among hundreds of guests arriving at the residence of the US ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh ahead of Mr Trump’s arrival.

Prominent business leaders, including Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, and entertainer Michael Flatley were also among those expected to attend as Mr Trump will make a speech in a marquee set up in the grounds of the historic property at Deerfield in Phoenix Park, which is decked out with American flags.

Sound checks have included the playing of some of Mr Trump’s favourite songs, including the Village People’s YMCA and his traditional walk-out song God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood.

Protests

A number of protests against Mr Trump’s visit have been planned.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said peaceful protest would be facilitated as much as possible, but there would be “no tolerance” for public disorder or attempts to impact “critical movements” of the US president.

“We have robust policing plans in place and will arrest and prosecute those committing offences,” he said, adding that water cannon would be “on stand-by” but he hoped they would not be needed.

The visit will cause significant disruption and road closures around Dublin Airport and across the capital city, as well as in Co Clare and Shannon Airport, which will also be used by Mr Trump.

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