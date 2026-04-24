US presses ahead with Aukus deal amid Welsh calls to halt radar project

The United States has approved the first major submarine contract under the Aukus security pact, as concerns continue in Wales over a linked defence project planned for Pembrokeshire.

The $196 million (£145.5 million) contract, awarded to American firm Electric Boat, will support the design and development of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia under the agreement between the US, UK and Australia.

While the deal focuses on military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, it comes amid growing political tension in Wales over the UK’s role in Aukus-linked programmes.

Earlier this month, Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan called on the UK Government to halt involvement in the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (Darc) project, which is expected to include a major site in Pembrokeshire.

The programme would see a network of radar installations developed across the US, Australia and the UK to track objects in space, with the former Cawdor Barracks site earmarked as the UK’s primary contribution.

Baroness Morgan questioned the reliability of the United States as a defence partner. She said: “I believe in international alliances, I believe in collective security, but there is a clear difference between standing with our partners and giving a free pass to a US president who has threatened war crimes and shown contempt for our country.”

She added: “I’m urging the UK Government to halt our involvement in the Aukus radar project until we can be confident those partnerships reflect our values, and our security interests.”

However, Henry Tufnell, Labour MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire criticised the First Minister’s stance, warning it could risk jobs and investment in west Wales. He said:

“I’m concerned that the First Minister appears to not want the local jobs and economic growth on a project that is unlikely to be operational until after the Trump administration.

“Our community here in Pembrokeshire has always played a pivotal role in the UK’s defence and the DARC project represents the next chapter in our proud heritage.”

‘Tangible benefits’

He added that while concerns should be addressed, the project could deliver “genuine, tangible benefits” for local workers and the wider community.

The UK Government has also defended the scheme, arguing that it will strengthen national security while bringing long-term employment to the area.

The latest US contract underlines that the Aukus partnership is continuing to advance, despite political divisions within the UK — including in Wales, where debate over its local impact is intensifying.