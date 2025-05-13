US wants more alignment with UK on food standards rules – agriculture secretary

The US agricultural secretary Brooke Rollins said she would like to see the UK and US more aligned on food standards regulations, during a visit to London following the new trade agreement between the two countries.

Agriculture is a key part of the deal, announced by Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump last week, which sees tariffs reduced on US products including beef and ethanol in return for moves that help British cars and steel.

But UK ministers said there will be no downgrade in British food standards, which have been a significant barrier to entry for US-reared meat, and have insisted imports of hormone-treated beef and chlorinated chicken would remain illegal.

Discussions

As discussions continue between the UK and US, Ms Rollins met UK Environment Secretary Steve Reed and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to promote US agricultural products.

Speaking to reporters in London on Tuesday, she said last week’s deal “marked the first of many steps moving forward” as she reiterated hopes the UK will consider more meats in future.

The US official said American pork, poultry, seafood, rice and speciality crops are on now on the “front line” for trade with the UK.

But she also appeared to soften her stance from last week where she said she wanted the UK to accept “all meats” and argued that the US agriculture sector has been treated unfairly by other countries.

‘Crown jewel’

Ms Rollins suggested the US market is starting to move away from hormone-treated beef and said only 5% of US chicken is treated with chlorine, previously described as red lines for the UK in any agreement.

“We have decades of research that show that the beef produced in America whether it is hormone or hormone-free is entirely safe and we believe is one of the crown jewels of our American agricultural industry,” she said.

“Having said that, our agriculture producers are constantly watching what the markets look like and if the markets are calling for a specific type, or they have more opportunity somewhere then we potentially do see some movement in the market.

“It’s very early to say exactly, but I’m just so proud of our producers.”

On chicken, Ms Rollins said the US has moved “completely away” from chlorine-washed birds over the last decade, saying only about 5% is now treated with the chemical in America.

“I think that is a narrative in your country that perhaps we have not done a good enough job pushing back on,” she said.

“So I think that’s an important myth to dispel.”

Relaxation of standards

Asked about British concerns the US would now try to push for a relaxation of standards as it seeks additional access for American products, Ms Rollins said last week’s deal “was not a one-way street”.

However, she later argued that closer alignment between the two countries would support food security in both.

“One thing … I’ve taken from a lot of the discussions yesterday and today is that the more our two countries, and those who are aligned with our values, are regulatory aligned, meaning that we don’t have all these different systems and structures – I think that that is going to go a tremendously long way to supporting the ag (agriculture) industry in both the US and the UK,” she said.

“So I believe that those are going to continue to be part of the conversations as well.”

While pork and poultry are not currently mentioned in the deal, Ms Rollins said she was in the UK to discuss “everything”.

“Certainly pork and poultry, I believe, are at the front of the line, along with rice and seafood and other things,” she said, adding that while the UK “really relies on China and Russia”, the US has “extraordinary, best in class seafood”.

British farming and food sector leaders have previously urged the Government not to “sacrifice” British agriculture to seal a US trade deal.

Concerns continue that eliminating tariffs on US produce would give American producers – who have lower standards – a competitive advantage and could put struggling British farmers under further pressure.

Environment Secretary Mr Reed said: “Today the agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, and I celebrate the landmark economic deal secured between our great countries.

“The deal will protect Britain’s farmers and secure our food security. For the first time ever, UK beef farmers will have exclusive access to the world’s largest consumer market.

“We have always been clear that this Government will protect British farmers and uphold our high animal welfare and environmental standards. That is exactly what we have done.

“I look forward to building on our partnership and cooperation across agriculture and biosecurity in the decades to come.”

