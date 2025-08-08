Used car market almost back to pre-Covid levels

The UK’s used car market has bounced back to near pre-pandemic levels, figures show.

Some 4,017,106 cars changed hands in the first half of 2025, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That is up 2.2% from a year earlier, and is only 37,274 transactions below the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis began.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Surpassing the four million half-year milestone for the first time since 2019 shows the UK’s used car market is building back momentum.

“That’s good news for the industry and for motorists who benefit from more choice and affordability across a range of higher tech, cleaner vehicles, notably in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) sector.

“To maintain this trajectory, a thriving new car market must be delivered across the segments, along with accelerated investment into the charging network to give every driver the ability to switch.”

The UK’s new car market grew by 3.5% to 1,042,219 units in the first half of 2025, but remained 17.9% below the level in 2019.

Best-selling

Between April and June, petrol was the best-selling used car fuel type, with transactions rising by 1.5% to 1,134,387 units.

Diesel declined by 4.3% to 664,644 units.

The combined market share of petrol and diesel models was 90.1%, while 9.7% of cars changing hands were electrified.

James Wilson, chief operating officer of used car marketplace Motorway, said: “Momentum is building in the used car market.

“New car supply issues and cost-of-living pressures continue to push buyers towards more affordable used options, particularly EVs.

“Price parity between EVs and ICE (internal combustion engine) cars has arrived.

“This shift, combined with rising consumer confidence, will accelerate EV adoption.”

Second-hand

James Hosking, managing director of AA Cars, said: “The UK’s used car market has kept up its strong momentum, as budget-conscious buyers continue to turn to second-hand vehicles.

“Used cars offer a sweet spot for drivers looking to stretch their money further, especially as prices have started to settle following the record highs of the past few years.

“This is opening the door to electric motoring for thousands more drivers.

“As more ex-lease and ex-fleet models hit the market, we expect this trend to continue.”

