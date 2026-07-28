Utilities company unveils new Welsh language plan ahead of Eisteddfod

Nation.Cymru staff

A major utilities company has unveiled a new three-year plan to increase its use of the Welsh language ahead of this year’s National Eisteddfod.

Wales & West Utilities, which operates the gas distribution network across Wales, said the Welsh Language Development Plan had been produced in partnership with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office and would strengthen the company’s use of Welsh in its services and workplace while updating its existing Welsh Language Scheme.

The company said the plan includes measures to increase the visibility of Welsh in its communications, encourage more staff to use the language at work and ensure Welsh is considered when planning and delivering services over the next three years.

Gwyn Thomas, communications and customer senior manager at Wales & West Utilities, said: “We have worked in partnership with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office to co-create our Development Plan and update our Welsh Language Scheme, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to ensuring Welsh is valued throughout our organisation.”

He added: “Our teams have worked hard to get to this point and, now that we have these tools in place, we will continue to review progress against the development plan, ensuring Welsh remains an integral part of our culture.”

Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones welcomed the initiative.

She said: “I welcome Wales & West Utilities’ dedication to strengthening its Welsh language provision.

“This development plan demonstrates a clear commitment to ensuring the Welsh language becomes a valuable part of the services the company provides. I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the availability and use of Welsh language services in the future.”

Wales & West Utilities delivers gas to more than 7.5 million people across Wales and the south west of England through a network of more than 35,000 kilometres of underground pipelines, but does not sell gas directly to customers.

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