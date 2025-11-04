Vacant school building could become wedding venue under new plans

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to redevelop a boarded-up former school building into a chic wedding venue could soon be approved.

Anglesey County Council’s planning committee will decide on the future of Canolfan Penrallt, Llangefni, at its next meeting.

The historic county school building was built in the early 1900s. It was later used as a Grwp Llandrillo Menai satellite campus before a new college was built.

Located beside the Plas Arthur Leisure Centre just off Ffordd Cildwrn, despite its deterioration, the building has an imposing and impressive façade.

It also features the Grade II Listed Llangefni County School War Memorial in the grounds.

The full application has been submitted by Jerry Huppert through the agent Arwel Thomas.

It would see the building transformed into a 13 bedroom boutique hotel and wedding venue, together with alterations and extensions.

The plans described how the building had remained vacant for “a considerable period, resulting in its gradual deterioration to the detriment of the character of the surrounding area, with boarded up windows and the rear elevation becoming overgrown”.

It added: “Its re-development and re-use would present a valuable opportunity to bring a long term underused site back into use, enhancing the appearance of the locality, supporting the local economy and contributing positively to the Conservation Area.”

The application had been reported to the committee by a local member, due to “local concern”.

Letters against the scheme had included the building “not being appropriate” for the area and the site being “surrounded by residential properties and a school”.

Others had felt there was no need for the development, that it could impact neighbouring residents through disturbance and noise, have an impact on wildlife, highway safety, increased traffic, parking problems and school children walking to school.

Disrepair

One letter in support had noted it could bring a beautiful building back into use before it falls into disrepair, as well as its potential to bring jobs, and be a place for visitors to stay.

The proposal stated the development could create 14 full time jobs and six part time jobs.

The planning documents noted: “This is an important landmark principle building within the conservation area and the proposal ensures that the principal elevation retains original features.”

The proposal also looked to demolish a modern extension. The plans noted it “neither preserves or enhances the original features of the important landmark building”.

A new extension would be of a “modern yet respectful” styles designed to bring in original features of the building to the front elevation.

It was also “important to note that the front elevation is the most important part of the building…of paramount importance to retain existing features, whilst ensuring that the extension would bring a modern but respectful extension to the side elevation”.

Enhancements

At the rear, the use of stone cladding and windows would be similar in style similar to the existing building.

The plans concluded that the change of use of the existing learning centre to a wedding venue was “considered to comply with all policies”.

Planners felt the scheme “would not impact adjacent uses or residential properties,” highways officers were “satisfied with access and parking” and the nearby listed structure would also not be affected.

The document added: “The proposal respects the architectural style of the building and will bring an unused building back into use which will be a positive contribution towards the area and the Conservation Area.

“The proposal also includes sufficient biodiversity enhancements in accordance with local and national policies.”

The recommendation is for approval, when the planning committee considers the application on Wednesday, November 5.