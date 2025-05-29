Vale of Glamorgan man drove at 80mph in 20mph zone whilst on drugs

A Vale of Glamorgan man who drove at 80mph in a 20mph zone whilst on drugs has been sent to jail.

South Wales Police arrested Louis Roberts, aged 30, of Leckwith Road in Llandough, in April last year after he committed multiple driving offences and then ran from police.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving (both cannabis and cocaine), driving a car without a license, dangerous driving, failure to stop when requested, driving without insurance and using a fraudulent registration plate at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on October 22, 2024.

Banned

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday (May 28) to one year and two months in prison.

He was also banned from driving for a further three years.

On Thursday April 11, 2024, officers on a proactive roads policing patrol between the M4 and A4232 noticed Roberts driving in his silver VW Golf.

Roberts seemed surprised to see police, then appeared to change his planned route, raising the officer’s suspicions and leading them to follow the car.

Believing his driving indicated he was trying to avoid police, officers indicated to Roberts to pull over – but he instead sped off.

A pursuit down the A4232 southbound then followed.

During the pursuit, Roberts continued to drive erratically at speeds of up to 80mph in a 20mph zone and driving over pavements to avoid police.

Caught

On Michaelston Road, his car collided with several parked cars and finally came to stop after hitting another driver.

Roberts then left the car and tried to run from officers – however he was quickly caught and arrested.

On the roadside, he failed a drug test and later blood tests found he had taken cannabis and cocaine.

Roads policing officer Saunders said: “Louis Roberts showed complete disregard for the safety of other road users during the pursuit.

“Driving in such a manner can have disastrous consequences for individuals, families, and communities.

“I hope this sentence sends out a strong message, that it is never acceptable to drug drive and that we are always out there patrolling.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

