Vale of Glamorgan man reunites with the stranger who saved his life

A Vale of Glamorgan man who had a cardiac arrest while walking his dogs has been reunited with the passerby who helped to save his life.

Alan Hale, 75, was walking his two Shih-Tzus in Sully on a Saturday morning in December when he collapsed without warning.

Passerby Rachel Green, who was driving to a nearby gym, stopped her car having seen the two dogs running loose.

When she realised Alan was in cardiac arrest, she dialled 999 and immediately began chest compressions.

Rachel, 39, of Llandough, said: “All I saw initially was two dogs and a backpack at the side of the road, which I thought was strange.

“I stopped the car to take a closer look and that’s when I saw a man who had collapsed face-down.

“I rolled him over and could tell by his laboured breathing that it was serious, so I called 999, who talked me through chest compressions.”

When someone has a cardiac arrest, they collapse and become unresponsive.

They either stop breathing entirely, or they may take gasping or infrequent breaths for a few minutes, which can be misinterpreted as snoring.

If you see someone in cardiac arrest, phone 999 and start CPR.

An ambulance call handler will tell you where your nearest defibrillator is.

On this occasion, it was at the nearby Hayes Point apartment complex, where Alan lives, and it was retrieved by groundskeeper Ryan Harrison.

Mother-of-two Rachel said: “It was very much a team effort, and we were also supported by an off-duty nurse and another passerby, who helped with the CPR.

“Together, we delivered one shock to Alan, which seemed to restore his heartbeat.

“When I heard he had survived, it was a proud moment, albeit a very surreal experience.”

Welsh Ambulance Service crews, supported by EMRTS Cymru, stabilised Alan and took him to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales, where he was fitted with four stents and spent 10 days in recovery.

Yesterday, he was reunited with Rachel and the ambulance crew for the first time.

Birmingham-born Alan, a father-of-two, said: “I have no recollection of that morning at all, except setting off to take the dogs for a walk.

“I got as far as the exit to the complex then apparently went down like a ton of bricks – I had no symptoms whatsoever.

“Rachel, and everyone who played a part that day, has my utmost thanks.

“I owe them my life.”

Emma Wood, Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Every second counts in a cardiac arrest, and Rachel and Ryan’s quick-thinking response and willingness to act undoubtedly saved Alan’s life.

“This incident highlights just how important early CPR and defibrillation are, and it is a powerful reminder that members of the public can and do make the difference between life and death.

“We are incredibly proud of Rachel, Ryan and everyone involved in this remarkable team effort.”