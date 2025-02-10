Valentine cat and moustachioed moggie are longest needing homes

A cat with a valentine heart on her chest and a moustachioed moggie are among the Wrexham cats who have collectively been in care for almost a year and need loving homes of their own.

Heart-marked Klara, moustache-wearing Heather and sprightly dribbler Talitha have been in the care of Cats Protection North Wales Cat Centre for 140 days, 116 days and 92 days respectively, clocking up almost a year at the charity’s centre despite all having friendly natures and loving human company.

As the longest staying cat at the centre, Klara is most in need of finding a home.

The 10-year-old who wears a distinctive white heart on her chest arrived in September after her owner sadly passed away.

After being shy initially, and at times in her original home, the friendly puss is known among the team-members for always greeting them at her door when they enter her pen.

Klara loves a fuss and human affection but is also content to just sit in with people around her and watch what’s going on.

Magnificent moustache

Seven-year-old Heather’s magnificent moustache is just one of her many remarkable qualities. She has been at the centre since October and is a chatty girl who is very friendly and will approach to be stroked as soon as you get near. She is most often found chilling on top of her cat tree, but soon hops down to say a big hello when somebody visits.

At 15 years old, Talitha is the oldest at the centre but she is young at heart and nimble on her paws.

While Klara and Heather will wait for company to come to them, Talitha will meow at her pen door to invite passersby to give her attention.

Talitha loves sitting on laps and enjoys affection so much that she often dribbles from purring with delight.

Nothing thrills Talitha more than playtime and the team therefore think she will make a wonderful companion in an adult household.

The trio would all be best-suited to calm homes with no children and some outdoor space. Talitha needs a secure garden as she is hard of hearing now that she’s entering her late teenage years.

Busy start to 2025

Suzan Kennedy, manager at Cats Protection North Wales, says: “It’s been a busy start to the year at the centre. We’ve homed 29 cats already and helped 38 more but these three lovely ladies simply aren’t getting snapped up as they deserve!

“They were all fairly poorly when they arrived and took a little while to get to their best health. Klara needed neutering and treatment for conjunctivitis, she was quite itchy, we think as a result of the stress and upset of losing her owner and then being mainly in the home alone until we were contacted to bring her into care.

“It was a turbulent time for her, and it’s been lovely to see her come out of her shell and really blossom whenever she has company.”

“Happy Heather had some fleas and a bad tooth when she first got here but both were swiftly treated and she’s much more comfortable.

“She’s a fabulous girl and so affectionate but we know centre life is getting her down and as much as we try to make the space a home-from-home it’s just no substitute for a place of her own. We expect her to feel much calmer and more like her old self once she has space to explore and homely hideaways to snooze.

“Finally, sleek Talitha also needed a dental and nothing more than a nail clip which was amazing for a cat her age. Although she’s an older girl, you’d never guess it when you see her dashing about her pen and batting ping-pong balls around happily. She’s full of life and love and, like the others, we cannot wait to see her homed.”

The centre is open to would-be adopters from 11am-3pm every day except Tuesday when it is closed. Cats are homed on a first-come, first-served basis once they have been matched with a new owner.

To find out more about Klara, Heather and Talitha as well as the other cats needing homes at Cats Protection North Wales Cat Centre please visit www.cats.org.uk/ northwales alternatively call 03000 120 269.

