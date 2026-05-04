Valleys chef flies the flag for Wales at global cooking finals

A top chef at the Principality Stadium is set to represent Wales on the global stage at a major international cooking competition later this month.

Ryan Jones, executive chef at the stadium, will compete in the Global Vegan Chefs Challenge final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, which takes place at ICC Wales in Newport from May 16 to 19.

The 42-year-old from Maesteg, who works for Aramark, will go up against seven chefs from around the world in the final on May 18.

He will be joined by commis chef Carys Williams, who works at Home by James Sommerin in Penarth and is a student at Gower College Swansea.

Carys, who was named Springboard Chef of the Year last year, will assist Jones during the competition.

Jones said he had spent months preparing for the event.

“I have spent every single moment of my spare time thinking about, developing and practising my dishes against a very challenging brief,” he said.

“This is the most prepared I have ever been for a competition.

“As a proud Welshman from the Valleys, it’s a massive honour to represent Wales.”

He previously competed as a commis chef for the Welsh team at the Culinary Olympics in 2014, but said this opportunity held particular significance after missing out on a previous global competition due to the birth of his son.

Jones added that his menu incorporates Welsh influences, including ingredients inspired by Brains Dark beer, while focusing on reducing food waste and reflecting current culinary trends.

The Worldchefs Congress & Expo is being hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) and marks the first time in its 98-year history that the event has been held in the UK. Around 800 chefs from across the world are expected to attend.

Jones and Williams will also be representing the UK alongside teams from Scotland, Ireland and England.

Arwyn Watkins, president of the CAW, has urged people in Wales to come out and support the competitors.

“All the other countries who have chefs competing are bringing lots of supporters, so it will be very disappointing if there’s nobody there to cheer on the Welsh chefs here in Wales,” he said.

Entry to the finals and expo is free, with organisers encouraging supporters to attend and show their backing for Team Wales.