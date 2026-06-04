Valleys cycling path complete

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

The last section of a new 10km walking and cycling route in the Valleys has now opened.

The section of the Rhondda Fach active travel route between Ferndale and Tylorstown is now open to the public.

This completes the main route, which goes as far as Maerdy, although some work is continuing on creating local links off the overall route.

Site works began in 2023 and the project has received funding from Welsh Government while Transport for Wales has helped with administration and advising on the scheme.

The project has been split into five main phases with phases one, two, four and five representing the primary route from Maerdy to Tylorstown while phase three has created a link at Maerdy.

And now phase five has been opened to the public after construction work

started in June 2025.

Following the route of the old railway line it extends from Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre in Ferndale to Stanleytown overbridge – connecting to the Porth Relief Road community route.

As part of phase five a total of three new footbridges have been built to support the overall route.

Pont Pendyrus has replaced the old leisure centre footbridge while the Tylorstown north and south structures have replaced old railway bridges that were beyond repair.

The new bridges are wider and conform to modern active travel standards, the council says.

Another key aspect of phase five is establishing new links off the main path to

Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre and Tylorstown Surgery and work here is ongoing.

Phase three of the overall route is yet to be built and this will create a new 1.5km path leading to Richard Street and Ferndale Swimming Pool at Maerdy.

This phase has previously received planning consent in 2024 with funding now being sought to deliver this.