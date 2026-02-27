Valleys pub closes its doors after dispute over rising rent costs

Amelia Jones

A pub has closed its doors with immediate effect following a dispute over rising rent costs.

The Dog & Muff, in Llwynypia, shut this week after its landlord said a proposed increase in rent made the business no longer viable.

The venue had become a well-known community hub, hosting events and providing a space for local residents to gather.

Landlord Chris Jones, who took on the pub with the aim of preserving it for the community, confirmed that the freeholders had sought to raise the weekly rent from £600 to £750, costing them £3,000 per month.

He said the change placed unsustainable pressure on the business.

Jones explained that the pub had been run as a non-profit venture, with a focus on maintaining a welcoming space rather than generating significant profit.

Since taking over, he said he had invested around £40,000 into the premises, including refurbishments, CCTV installation, a new fire alarm system, electrical upgrades and roof repairs.

Describing the closure as “deeply disappointing,” Jones said he had warned the freeholders that the business would struggle to absorb higher costs.

He said: “All fixtures, fittings and stock have now been removed, and we’ve handed back the keys.

“We’re incredibly sorry to see The Dog’s doors closed and want to thank everyone who supported us.”

Despite the closure, staff employed at The Dog & Muff will be transferred to other pubs within the same group, ensuring that jobs are retained.

Customers who had booked events, functions or show tickets at the venue have been advised to contact the business to arrange refunds or discuss alternative arrangements.

Many customers have taken to social media, saying they were saddened to see the pub close.

One commenter wrote:”Now how sad is this! I was born and brought up in Llwynypia in 1951 and for as long as I can remember this was THE place to go.

“Shame on those landlords. I know what our father and all his generation would be saying as well as all the ladies guild members.”

Another added: “Sad they worked hard to get this place running now another empty building in the valleys.”

The closure marks the loss of a valued local venue and highlights the financial pressures facing pubs and hospitality businesses.