Valleys road set to close for bridge maintenance works

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A road in the South Wales Valleys is set to close for several nights so that bridge maintenance works can be carried out.

There are five night time closures expected on the A4059 Aberdare Bypass in Cynon Valley, from the Harriet Street roundabout to the Wellington Street roundabout, from 8pm to 6am as and when required from March 23 to April 3.

A public notice said the closure was necessary to facilitate bridge maintenance works.

An alternative route is available via the Aberdare Bypass, Depot Road roundabout, A4233, Gadlys Roundabout, Gadlys Road, B4275 Hirwaun Road, Cemetery Road, Hirwaun Road, Penywaun roundabout and A4059 Aberdare Bypass.

Access will be maintained to premises but not for emergency services or pedestrians.

Advanced warning signage will be placed on site to advise drivers of the closure dates.