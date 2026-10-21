Valleys road to close to rebuild severely damaged retaining wall

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A Valleys road will close for over a month to rebuild a severely damaged retaining wall.

The unnamed road in Penderyn (from Chapel Road to Llwyn On Reservoir back road) will close from a point approximately 446 metres north-east of its junction with Chapel Road, north-eastwards for a distance of approximately 1.15km.

There will be a full closure from November 2 until December 11.

The closure is needed to allow works to dismantle and rebuild a severely damaged masonry retaining wall.

An alternative route is available via the unnamed road, Chapel Road, A4059, A470 and the Llwyn On Reservoir back road.

Access will be maintained to premises.

But access will not be maintained for emergency services, pedestrians, buses, coaches or public transport.

https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/6ad08e935a1d141c047ef062?showBackToSearchButton=true

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