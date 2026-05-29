Valleys school praised for ‘welcoming and inclusive’ environment

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

The “welcoming and inclusive” environment at a Valleys school has been highlighted by inspectors.

Gwaunfarren Primary School in Alexandra Avenue, Merthyr Tydfil was inspected by Estyn in March this year.

It has 280 pupils on roll with 212 of statutory school age and 36 in nursery classes.

The inspection report released this month said that the school provides a welcoming and inclusive environment where pupils feel safe, valued and respected.

It says that strong relationships between staff and pupils create a caring ethos, and staff know pupils well, supporting their well-being successfully.

“Pupils have a positive attitude to learning, behave respectfully and contribute to calm, purposeful classrooms. They are kind to one another and develop a strong sense of belonging.

“Leadership is strong, with clear expectations and effective teamwork supporting pupils’ engagement. Nearly all pupils, including those with additional learning needs and those from low-income households, make strong progress from their starting points.”

The report says that teaching is generally consistent and purposeful but there is a tendency to over direct pupils on what and how they learn and this limits their independence.

It adds that the school provides a language-rich environment that supports pupils to develop their communication skills well and that most pupils make strong progress in spoken English and grow in confidence in Welsh.

“Reading is a strength, and pupils become fluent, expressive readers. Writing develops well across the school, and in mathematics most pupils build

secure number skills and apply these appropriately.

“Most staff use questioning techniques to gain a valuable insight into pupils’ levels of understanding and to support pupils to make progress. However, teachers’ feedback does not always support pupils progress well enough and enable them to improve their work or identify the next steps in their learning.”

The report also says that the curriculum is broad and engaging and celebrates the area’s unique heritage, as well as developing pupils’ understanding of diversity both within Wales and the wider world.

It says classroom environments are calm and welcoming throughout the school but opportunities for pupils to learn purposefully in the outdoor areas are underdeveloped.

It also says that leaders and governors work effectively together, using self-evaluation and professional learning to support ongoing improvement and maintain a clear focus on pupils’ progress and well-being.

Recommendations

The three recommendations Estyn has made to help the school continue to improve include developing pupils’ independence by giving them more opportunities to influence how and what they learn, ensuring that all teachers provide pupils with helpful feedback and opportunities to improve their work accordingly and providing opportunities for pupils to engage in purposeful outdoor learning.

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.

Headteacher Mr Lewis said: “We are very pleased with the findings of the report, and we see it as strong evidence of the collective effort, teamwork and shared ambition across our entire school community.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to building on these strengths and continuing to provide the best possible education and experiences for all of our pupils.”

Cabinet member for education, Councillor Gareth Lewis said: “Gwaunfarren Primary School’s positive Estyn report is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all staff, senior leaders and governors, as well as the enthusiasm and determination of its pupils.

“It reflects a school community that works together to create a nurturing, ambitious environment where every child is supported to thrive. This recognition shows the strength of a team dedicated to giving every child the best possible start.”

“This report is a real credit to the pupils, staff, leadership, governors and wider school community at Gwaunfarren Primary School, and a further example of the high‑quality education being delivered across Merthyr Tydfil.

“Congratulations to everyone involved on a well‑deserved success.