Valleys street to close for two days

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A Valleys street is set to close for two days for water connection works.

Alma Street in Trecynon in the Cynon Valley will close from its junction with Mount Pleasant Street to the eastern boundary of number two, Alma Street.

The full closure will be in place on June 16 and June 17 and it is needed to allow works to supply a new water connection.

An alternative route is available via Mount Pleasant Street, Ebenezer Street, Union Street and Bell Street.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians, emergency services and to premises.